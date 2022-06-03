Matsepo Elelloang Molise Ramakoae receives honorary doctorate from GD Goenka University
EINPresswire.com/ -- GD Goenka University on Friday conferred honorary doctorate on Matsepo Elelloang Molise Ramakoae, the foreign affairs and international relations minister of the Kingdom of Lesotho during a special convocation. The special convocation was graced with the presence of Pro Chancellor of the University Mr Nipun Goenka.
The Vice Chancellor of GD Goenka University in his remark said that the focus of GD Goenka University has been to put a major thrust to bolster the holistic growth and development of the students by creating opportunities to pursue a comprehensive and rounded education which includes possibilities to pursue a range of co-curricular activities that complement classroom based learning. While reading the citation for Ms Ramakoae, the registrar of GD Goenka University Dr Dhirendra Singh Parihar said that Molise Ramakoae is a generous, benevolent and hardworking Lesotho woman who beats the odds in a patriarchal society, she continues to relentlessly assist young girls and women to overcome the problems that she also faced personally.
In her acceptance speech Ramakoae said that she is delighted and extremely humbled to accept this great honour not only for herself, her family and her people but for the young people all over the world especially girls who are raised and grown in circumstances of scarcity. The Chief Guest of the Special Convocation Mr Devender Singh Babli said that GD Goenka University has great potential of becoming the best institute of higher education in the country. He praised the vision of Chairman of GD Goenka group Sri AK Goenka and the leadership of the Chancellor Mrs Renu Goenka. The convocation ended with a vote of thanks by the ambassador of Lesotho who said that this recognition is a symbol of the resilient and resolute spirit of every African girl child who continues to beat the odds and break the most abrasive, atrocious and multiple challenges to reach their dreams.
