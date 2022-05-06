GD Goenka University Confers Honorary Doctorate on First Lady of Zimbabwe
Conferment of honorary PhD degree on the First Lady of Zimbabwe Her Excellency Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa
The Managing Director of the GD Goenka Group Mr Nipun Goenka presenting a caricature to the first lady of the republic of Zimbabwe
Recognition to philanthropic work of the first lady of Zimbabwe Her Excellency Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa
This accolade is special to me because it has been conferred unto me by the prestigious GD Goenka University in the light of the work I passionately carry out in my home country, Zimbabwe.”GURUGRAM, HARYANA, INDIA, May 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GD Goenka University organized a Special Convocation on 5 May 2022 to confer an honorary PhD degree on the First Lady of Zimbabwe, Her Excellency Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa.
— Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa, the first lady of the republic of Zimbabwe
The program started with the welcome of the esteemed guests. This was followed by a playing of the Indian National Anthem. After this, the Chancellor of GD Goenka University, Mrs. Renu Goenka announced the special convocation open. The chief guest of the event was senior BJP leader and Member of Parliament Mr Ravi Shankar Prasad. The event was convened in the presence of the Managing Director of the GD Goenka Group Mr Nipun Goenka, and the Vice- Chancellor GD Goenka University, Prof. (Dr) Tabrez Ahmad. The ambassador of the Republic of Zimbabwe to India also graced the occasion with colleague diplomats.
The Registrar, GD Goenka University, Dr. Dhirendra Singh Parihar read the formal citations in recognition of the philanthropic works and achievements of Her Excellency Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa. The Vice-Chancellor Prof. (Dr) Tabrez Ahmad conferred the PhD. (Honoris Causa) to Her Excellency Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa.
In her acceptance speech, Dr. Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa, thanked the Government of India for its support to Zimbabwe and also thanked GD Goenka University for conferring the honorary degree. Dr. Amai ended her acceptance speech on a very thoughtful note as she spoke about the role that women in the corporate sector play and their invaluable role in promoting sustainable solutions to global development. She also stressed on the need for women in boardrooms to speak and work for women at the grassroots and give them a platform to make the world more equitable. The Chief Guest Mr Ravi Shankar Prasad while addressing the convocation said “the responsibility of recognizing and honouring the hard work of people who have been committed to serve society lies with people like us who are policy makers.” He also praised the contribution of Mr Anjani Kumar Goenka, Founder GD Goenka Group, for his exemplary vision in establishing an institution of higher education in Sohna. At the end, the Chancellor conveyed her special thanks to the guests and declared the special convocation closed. The event ended with the playing of the National Anthem of Zimbabwe.
