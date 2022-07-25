Free to Attend Digital Transformation Week Europe Arrives at the RAI, Amsterdam
Digital Transformation experts leaders from IKEA, Mars, Vinted, Philips, Booking.com and more are set to share their industry knowledge at the hybrid event
We look forward to welcoming our visitors to the event to connect, network and learn about the latest trends within digital transformation, the future of work, and more!”AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Transformation experts will be heading to RAI Amsterdam on the 20-21 September 2022 to share their expertise at one of the biggest events exploring Digital Transformation. Visitors at Digital Transformation Week have access to the top-level conference track on Day 1 consisting of a variety of sessions from fireside chats, to expert panel discussions.
The event offers the largest number of events located all in one place, allowing the visitors to explore a variety of fundamental technology solutions. Tickets will also allow access to the co-located conference tracks at AI & Big Data Expo, Blockchain Expo, Edge Computing Expo and IoT Tech Expo!
Industry experts from IKEA, Philips, HSBC and Vinted, just to mention a few, will share their secrets about the key strategies for making your digital efforts a success. The critical technologies and approaches to make informed business decisions, improve operational efficiency, and drive your organisation's digital culture – all that will be shared with the Digital Transformation Week visitors.
Speakers include:
• Global Head of Analytics at IKEA
• Transformation Lead at Philips
• Senior Business Analyst - Global Banking at HSBC
• Director of Engineering - Data at Vinted
• Director-Product (Data Science & Machine Learning Platform) at Booking.com
• Program Manager Digital Operations at Mars
This year's conference agenda consists of two days covering key digital strategies. Some of the subjects will include:
• Moving from Now to Next - Shaping Digital Infrastructure for the Future
• Hybrid Cloud - Driving Digital Transformation
• Retail Digital Transformation - From In-Store to Omnichannel
• NFT’s, the Metaverse, and the Opportunities of Blockchain Solutions in Digital Transformation
• Data and Machine Learning Ecosystem for a Scaling Organisation
• An Overview of the Top Benefits of the Cloud
• The Rise of Digital Twins - Accelerating Enterprises Virtually
• Digital Technology for the Reinvention of the Employee and Customer Experience
For more information on sessions from this year’s agenda visit: https://www.digitaltransformation-week.com/europe/track/digital-transformation-enablers/
Ticket Options
This year's Digital Transformation Week Europe returns as a free to attend, hybrid event, giving guests full access to conference tracks, sessions, and virtual content at no cost. For everyone wanting to take part in a networking party a new, 99€ VIP Ticket has been added. Ticket types include:
In-Person Ticket - FREE - Incudes full access to the 5 co-located events: Edge Computing, Blockchain, AI & Big Data, IoT Tech, & Digital Transformation Week. Plus access to the exhibition floor & tradeshow consisting of 150+ pioneering technology solution providers.
Virtual Ticket - FREE - Includes access to all Edge Computing Expo virtual and on-demand sessions via the desktop and mobile app. Also access to online speed networking.
In-Person VIP Ticket - €99 - Full in-person ticket experience + - Includes access all conference areas plus exclusive invite to the networking party, VIP networking lounge and more!
For more information on ticket types and to register for free please visit: https://www.digitaltransformation-week.com/europe/2022-ticket-registration/
About Digital Transformation Week World Series
The Digital Transformation World Series (https://www.digitaltransformation-week.com/) is an industry leading Digital Transformation event and hosts top level content and discussion, introducing and exploring the latest innovations in the Digital Transformation arena. It brings together key industries including Manufacturing, Transport, Supply Chain, Logistics, Government, Energy and Automotive.
Digital Transformation Week World Series
Digital Transformation Week Europe – 20-21 September 2022 – RAI Amsterdam
Digital Transformation Week North America – 5-6 October 2022 – Santa Clara Convention Center, Silicon Valley
Digital Transformation Week Global – 1-2 December 2022 – Olympia London
