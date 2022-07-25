Free to Attend AI & Big Data Expo Europe Returns to RAI, Amsterdam
We are expecting 5000 attendees, with over 150 speakers spread across 6 co-located events – for everyone involved in digital technologies - this expo is a must-attend”AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AI & Big Data industry experts and enthusiasts will all be heading to RAI Amsterdam on the 20-21 September 2022 to take part in one of the biggest events exploring Artificial Intelligence. Networking, exchanging experiences and strategies, plus access to exciting sessions with industry leaders – all that and much more will be available to the visitors at this year’s AI & Big Data Expo.
The expo offers the largest number of co-located events, allowing the visitors to explore a variety of fundamental technology solutions. Free tickets will also allow access to additional conference tracks taking place on the day, including Blockchain Expo, IoT Tech Expo, Edge Computing Expo and Digital Transformation Week.
Uber, Levi Strauss & Co. and many more exciting speakers!
Industry experts from Levi Strauss & Co., Uber, Nestle, just to mention a few, will share their secrets about AI & Big Data and its best use in their organisations. The newest application methods, insightful solutions, adoption trends and industry predictions – all that will be shared with AI & Big Data Tech Expo visitors.
Lia Richards, the Head of Conference at TechEx says:
"We're excited to return to Amsterdam with an exciting line-up of speakers and industry specialists. We are expecting 5000 attendees, with over 150 speakers spread across 6 co-located events – for everyone involved in digital technologies - this expo is a must-attend."
Speakers include:
• Eduard Ribas - AI Tech Lead - Nestlé
• Matt Roberts - Research & Insight Director - Formula E
• Claire Hempel - Tech Data Science Manager - Uber
• Tomas Navarro - Future Projects Engineer - European Space Agency
• Peleja Filipa - Lead Data Scientist - Levi Strauss and Co
And much more!
This year's conference agenda consists of two days covering enterprise applications of AI & Big Data. Some of the subjects will include:
• Enabling AI in Industry, Consumer Products and Healthcare
• Keeping it Ethical in AI
• Enterprise Energy Management for Manufacturing
• Learning like Humans through Reinforcement Learning
• AI Leading the Digital Banking Revolution
• Digitalising Agriculture
For more information on sessions from this year’s agenda visit: https://www.ai-expo.net/europe/track/enterprise-ai/
Ticket Options
This year's AI & Big Data Expo Europe returns as a free to attend, hybrid event, giving guests full access to conference tracks, sessions, and virtual content at no cost. For everyone wanting to take part in a networking party a new, €99 VIP Ticket has been added. Ticket types include:
Virtual Ticket - FREE
• Access to AI Powered Desktop & Mobile App
• On-Demand Sessions & Content via Apps
• Online Networking
• Exclusive Speed Networking Sessions
• Virtual Profile
In-Person Ticket - FREE
• Full access to the 5 co-located events: Blockchain, AI & Big Data, IoT Tech, Edge Computing & Digital Transformation Week
• Exhibition Floor & Tradeshow Access
In-Person VIP Ticket - €99
• Full in-person ticket experience +
• Networking Party
• Virtual event ticket included
• VIP networking lounge
• Access to AI-powered desktop & mobile app
• All session recordings on-demand via apps
• Exclusive online speed networking sessions
For more information on ticket types and to register for free please visit: https://www.ai-expo.net/europe/europe-registration/
About AI & Big Data World Series
AI & Big Data World Series (https://www.ai-expo.net/) is the industry leading AI & BIg Data Tech event and hosts top level content and discussion, introducing and exploring the latest innovations. It brings together key industries including Manufacturing, Transport, Supply Chain, Logistics, Government, Energy and Automotive.
AI & Big Data Expo Europe – 20-21 September 2022 – RAI Amsterdam
AI & Big Data Expo North America – 5-6 October 2022 – Santa Clara Convention Center, Silicon Valley
IAI & Big Data Expo Global – 1-2 December 2022 – Olympia London
Lukasz Sitkiewicz
TechEx
+44 117 980 9023
