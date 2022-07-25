MUMBAI, INDIA, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ashraya and India CSR announce to take Maharashtra CSR Summit beyond borders

Through a live webinar, the two organizations will stream the Maharashtra CSR Summit 2022 in real time to leverage global participation.

New Delhi, July 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashraya Foundation, a non-profit organization empowering students, teachers, institutions, governments, and other stakeholders in the education ecosystem, announces a partnership with India CSR to take Maharashtra CSR Summit 2022 online through a virtual event.

Maharashtra CSR Summit scheduled for July 27, 2022, in Mumbai at Yashwantrao Chavan Pratishthan Auditorium, Nariman Point, intends to bring together industry stalwarts to discuss critical aspects to leverage Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in order to achieve Sustainable Development Goal 4 (SDG 4) in Maharashtra, India.

By extending the summit to a larger audience through an engaging webinar addressing the pressing issue; Ashraya Foundation and India CSR together plan to showcase the growing importance of CSR initiatives in India to stakeholders globally.

Maharashtra CSR Summit will be set underway with an inaugural keynote session. As the keynote speaker, Ashraya Foundation’s Chairman, Satish Jha will shed light on the importance of communications and measurement of CSR for enhancement of the education ecosystem.

With the collaborative effort, Ashraya Foundation intends to extend the reach of Maharashtra CSR Summit beyond the geographical barriers and augment India CSR’s existing approach to education.

The organization invites registration and attendance of delegates, CSR managers as well as corporates from around the world to assist in creating a measurable impact on the big stage.

About Ashraya

Headquartered in Delhi, Ashraya Foundation is a non-profit organization established in 1997. It uses technology to transform schools for the underprivileged with the aim of giving every child in India a world-class education. Ashraya currently works with nineteen schools in seven states across India. In addition to education, the organization also works in areas of health, women empowerment, and old age caregiving.

To Register, Please click the link :

https://mcdn1.24fd.com/e22/07/Edufront/27/index.html