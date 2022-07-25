Gausium Announces New Global Partnership with Diversey-TASKI
EINPresswire.com/ -- Announced today, Gausium and Diversey-TASKI have entered into a multi-year global partnership agreement. The focus of this partnership will be to deliver end-to-end process and machine integration that unlocks the full potential of cleaning robotics, with advanced cleaning expertise, products and intelligence, for customer sites around the world. The expectations for commercial cleaning and hygiene continue to grow. Significant partnerships such as this will allow commercial facilities to meet and exceed those expectations through the use of cutting-edge technology that embodies cleaning innovation.
Each company brings their own set of expertise to create an unparalleled cleaning triumvirate.
Gausium will embolden the partnership with:
· Industry-leading robotic cleaning solutions that deliver superior practicality, profitability and sustainability based on the concepts of smarter, safer and simpler.
· The development of world-class sensor and AI technologies geared towards the detection and recognition of dirt, stains and obstacles.
· Strong R&D capabilities and a full-fledged supply chain that support effective implementation of innovation strategies.
· Expertise and experience that can feed collaboration such as integrating advanced robotics into products like walk-behind scrubbers.
Diversey-TASKI will bring several key factors to the partnership:
· Global-level operation, supporting multi-level accounts within every commercial cleaning sector.
· Full-route approach to sales and marketing, logistics, training and aftersales support.
· Developed reputation for intelligent cleaning technology derived from extensive research and development.
· A fully-integrated suite of solutions combining patented chemicals, dosing and dispensing equipment, services, and digital analysis tied together to improve every process.
Diversey will contribute to the partnership through:
· A fully-integrated suite of solutions combining patented chemicals, dosing and dispensing equipment, services, and digital analysis.
· Their proven track record of product and service innovation to a global base of over 85,000 customers and associated dynamic customer support methodologies.
· A century of cleaning expertise that reflects customer needs.
“We’re pleased to announce our partnership with Diversey-TASKI,” said Allen Zhang, Chief of Overseas Business of Gausium. “TASKI brings expertise in integrated cleaning solutions as well as rich experience in sales, marketing, and services, which will reinforce our commitment to developing leading-edge robotic cleaning solutions to the global markets. We look forward to working with Diversey-TASKI to deliver groundbreaking and feature-rich smart cleaning products and continue to lead innovation.”
Global Marketing Director for TASKI, Marcel Müller, said “Gausium is a global leader for robotics and TASKI the standard bearers for hygiene that cares and protects. A partnership between these two great companies will revolutionize the cleaning industry by creating something valuable, never before seen, robotic navigation integrated with the process-orientated, hygiene assurance of Diversey-TASKI.”
“Wherever there is a commercial facility, there are people who expect a clean, hygienic environment. For the professionals that manage those facilities, there is much to consider. They want peace of mind that their facility is clean and safe, offset against commercial considerations such as cost, labor and sustainability. This new partnership will not only unlock the full potential on every customer site, but it will also create a true customer success”.
The partnership between Gausium and Diversey-TASKI will begin its roll-out across multiple phases in 2022, proceeding at specifically selected countries, with more specific details to follow.
ABOUT TASKI
TASKI has a proven heritage within the cleaning industry for innovative thinking and delivering high quality cleaning machines. Beyond machinery, TASKI offers industry leading fleet management software.
https://taski.com/
ABOUT DIVERSEY
Diversey’s mission is to protect and care for people through leading hygiene, infection prevention, and cleaning solutions. Over the course of 95 years, the Diversey brand has become synonymous with product quality, service, and innovation.
https://diversey.com/
ABOUT GAUSIUM
Gausium, alias “Gaussian Robotics”, was founded by Edward Cheng in 2013 out of a passion for autonomous driving. Today, Gausium is a leading solutions provider of AI-powered autonomous cleaning and service robots with the world’s most comprehensive commercial cleaning robot portfolio.
https://www.gausium.com/
Wilson Dong
