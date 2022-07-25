Global Healthcare EDI Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Healthcare EDI Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Healthcare EDI Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the healthcare EDI market size is expected to grow from $3.64 billion in 2021 to $4.03 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%. The global healthcare electronic data interchange market size is expected to grow to $5.70 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.1%. The increasing government support for healthcare is expected to propel the growth of the healthcare EDI market growing forward.

The healthcare EDI market consists of sales of healthcare electronic data interchange systems by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to manage the patient's medical history, the medication data, and the emergency services record, which are considered critical data in the healthcare sector. Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) is the software medium for the transaction of data among various healthcare providers and payers via computer systems. The organizer can process and track claims through the entire billing cycle via the EDI service.

Global Healthcare EDI Market Trends

Technological advancements have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the healthcare EDI market. Major companies operating in the healthcare EDI market are focused on new technological innovations to sustain their position in the market.

Global Healthcare EDI Market Segments

The global healthcare EDI market is segmented:

By Component: Software, Hardware, Services

By Transaction: Claim Management, Healthcare Supply Chain, Others

By Mode of Delivery: Mobile, VAN, Web and Cloud-Based, Point-to-Point

By End-User: Healthcare Provider, Payer, Pharmacies, Others

By Geography: The global healthcare EDI market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

TBRC’s Healthcare EDI Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: McKesson Corporation, Optum, Allscripts, GE Healthcare, Cognizant, Cerner, Dell Technologies Inc., The SSI Group, Tallan Inc., Quadax, AthenaHealth, Schreiner Group, MuleSoft LLC, and Boomi.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

