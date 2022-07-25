New positive cases within 24 hours yesterday (24 July)

MACAU, July 25 - The new positive cases reported in Macao within 24 hours yesterday (24 July) include: 4 cases in the Red Code zones and medical observation hotels, which were detected under management and control; 0 case of close contacts, 0 case in the Citywide NAT and Key Groups NAT, and 0 case among other population groups.

Since 18 June, Macao has recorded a total of 1,814 cases.

As of 08:00 today (25 July), a total of 22,955 individuals have been followed up by epidemiological investigation. These include: 3,543 close contacts, 12,409 non-core close contacts (i.e. people with common track), 1,361 secondary close contacts, 253 general contacts, and 786 accompanying persons.