Demon Slayer Attraction Opens in Awaji Island Anime Park Nijigen no Mori

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nijigennomori Inc. (Headquarters: Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture, Japan, President: Hiroshige Sadamatsu) has opened a limited-time Demon Slayer (Kimetsu no Yaiba) collaboration attraction, running Saturday, April 9, 2022 - Friday, Sept. 30, 2022 in the Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Anime Park "Nijigen no Mori". The attraction offers visitors the opportunity to experience the world of the popular anime, "Demon Slayer".

Amidst the rich nature of the Prefectural Awaji Island Park, the attraction features two installments including the evening Nijigen no Mori x Demon Slayer "Natagumo Mountain” Night Walk and daytime Nijigen no Mori x Demon Slayer "The Falling Flower Village and Scene of Illusions" Mystery Walk.

In the evening installment, participants infiltrate a scene at Natagumo Mountain as members of the Kakushi, in a battle to the death between main characters, Tanjiro Kamado, and Rui. Participants go on to experience the world of Demon Slayer on a 1.2 km long walk through the night forest, brought to life by a projection mapping spectacle showing Tanjiro and friends, and their battle against the demons.

In the daytime installation, participants join in on a riddle-solving quest in an area with original character panels illustrated by ufotable. Participants have the chance to explore the park, and undertake a mission to find the scene of illusions with Tanjiro and friends.

The attraction features limited-edition Nijigen no Mori original merchandise, as well as original food based on characters from the manga, such as Tanjiro Kamado and Kyojuro Rengoku.



■What is the anime Demon Slayer?

Demon Slayer is an anime produced by ufotable, based on the manga by Koyoharu Gotouge published in Shueisha Jump Comics, which has sold over 150 million copies of its first 23 volumes. The story begins with a boy Tanjiro Kamado, whose family was killed by demons. He subsequently joins the Demon Slayer Corps in order to return his sister Nezuko, who became a demon, to human form. The TV anime "Demon Slayer: Tanjiro Kamado Risshi” started airing in April 2019, and "Demon Slayer The Movie: Mugen Train” was subsequently released in October 2020. The moving story of a man and a demon, their uncanny sword fights, and the occasional comical scenes have gained popularity and have become a big topic of conversation not only in Japan, but all across the world.

Official website: https://kimetsu.com/

■Nijigen no Mori x Demon Slayer Collaboration Attraction

Period: Saturday, April 9, 2022 – Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

Location: 2425-2 Kusumoto, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture

(within the Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Anime Park "Nijigen no Mori")

Details:

The world of the anime "Demon Slayer" has been recreated in the midst of Nijigen no Mori’s rich nature. Visitors are able to enjoy the world of "Demon Slayer" through two day and night installations.

(1) Nijigen no Mori x Demon Slayer "Natagumo Mountain” Night Walk (Night Installation)

On a 1.2km walk through the night forest, participants experience the world of Demon Slayer recreated by projection mapping, and embark on a mission as members of the Kakushi as they witness the battle of Tanjiro Kamado and his friends against the demons.

(2) Nijigen no Mori x Demon Slayer "The Falling Flower Village and Scene of Illusions" Mystery Walk (Day Installation)

Visitors explore an area with original character panels illustrated by ufotable on a riddle-solving quest. Visitors to the collaboration attraction will also receive an original wooden strap.

Merchandise and food:

Original merchandise exclusive to Nijigen no Mori and food that recreates characters such as Tanjiro Kamado and Kyojuro Rengoku is available for purchase. Menu information is available on the official Nijigen no Mori website.

Hours of Operation:

(1) Sunset – 20:30

(2) 10:00 – Sunset

*Opening hours are subject to change according to the season

*For more information, please visit the official Nijigen no Mori website

Additional Remarks:

・All information is current and subject to change

・The latest information will be available on the website below

URL: https://nijigennomori.com/kimetsu_awaji/

Inquiries: Nijigen no Mori Office, Nijigennomori Inc.

TEL: +81-799-64-7061 (Japanese Only)