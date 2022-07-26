Infopro Learning awarded ‘Top 20 Custom Content Development Companies’ for 2022 by Training Industry
Infopro Learning has been recognized among the Top 20 Custom Content Development Companies for 2022 by Training Industry for the 10th time in a row.PLAINSBORO, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Infopro Learning has been recognized among the Top 20 Custom Content Development Companies for 2022 by Training Industry for the 10th time in a row. With over 25 years of custom content development experience, the organization can design content in a variety of modalities and for a range of devices.
Infopro Learning’s solution ecosystem encompasses its expertise in developing transformational learning strategies, engaging learning content production, effective training administration, learning delivery, vendor management, and digitalization via learning technology. Infopro Learning’s services assist companies in achieving true workforce transformation that benefits their employees, partners, and clients.
Training Industry analyzes the training market for the best custom content development companies that offer an extensive range of services and solutions. This annual list is intended to assist buy-side companies in their quest for suitable training partners.
Anu Galhotra, Vice President of Learning Solutions at Infopro Learning says, “We are honored to be recognized on the Top 20 Content Development Companies list by Training Industry, and it motivates us to continue to build solutions that are both learners and business-oriented. This award testifies our efforts and commitment to developing innovative and impactful learning programs. Our goal is to design programs that help our learners meet performance goals while enjoying every bit of the experience.”
The following criteria were used to select the Top Custom Content Development Companies in the Training Industry for 2022
• The scope and quality of content created and services provided.
• Industry visibility, innovation, and impact in the learning services training market.
• Representation of clients.
• Performance and expansion of the company.
About Infopro Learning
Infopro Learning is an award-winning workforce transformation company that unlocks the potential of employees, clients, and partners. Unlocking potential unleashes higher performance levels, resulting in outcomes aligned with your company’s strategic objectives. Infopro Learning helps you grow, manage change effectively, and ultimately – transform.
Over the last 25 years, Infopro Learning has built services and solutions around training, upskilling, and developing people. As a global leader in talent development and managed learning services, Infopro Learning offers full-service solutions that support the entire lifecycle of learning, including strategy, curriculum design, content development, training delivery, learning administration, and talent sourcing. Our digital platforms and global infrastructure enable the accelerated realization of the outcomes associated with full-service solutions.
