Baby Pacifier Market Share, Size, Growth, Demand and Forecast 2022-2027

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Baby Pacifier Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027“, The global baby pacifier market reached a value of US$ 372.3 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 530.5 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.12% during 2022-2027.

A pacifier is a soothing device that is widely utilized to comfort and entertain toddlers. It includes a nipple, guard and ring, that are commonly made from natural, soft and flexible materials, such as latex, rubber and silicone. Also known as teethers, dummies and soothers, these devices assist babiesby relieving stress and preventing them from crying.

Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the increasing awareness regarding the importance of good-quality baby accessories. This is further supported by the inflating disposable income levels of the masses and theirchanging lifestyle preferences. Moreover, the introduction of innovative baby pacifiers, such as personalized product variants designed according to the age of the toddler, is also creating a positive outlook for the market. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth includerapid urbanization, the increasing global birth rate and the easy product availability through online and offline organized retail channels.

Breakup by Type:

Single-piece Baby Pacifier

Multiple-piece Baby Pacifier

Breakup by Size:

Small

Medium

Large

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Angelcare USA LLC

Baby Shusher LLC

Doddle & Co

Handi-Craft Company

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Mam Babyartikel Gmbh

Mayborn Group Limited (Shanghai Fuxin Fine Chemical Co. Ltd.)

Natursutten ApS

Newell Brands Inc.

Pigeon Corporation

The Natural Baby Company LLC.

