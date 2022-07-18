Paint Rollers Market Trends, Share, Size, Demand, Growth and Forecast 2021-26

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global paint rollers market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Paint Rollers Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, The global paint rollers market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.

Paint rollers are tools that aid in applying paints on flat or curved walls and surfaces. They include a cylindrical roller frame that is covered with an absorbent material mounted on the handle to assist in painting large surfaces efficiently. They are widely preferred as an effective alternative to traditional paintbrushes as they facilitate the uniform distribution of paint on a given surface in a limited period of time.

Market Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by significant growth in the construction industry. The rising investments by the governments of numerous countries in infrastructural development projects are contributing to the market growth further. Along with this, the inflating disposable incomes of the masses and their growing demand for property renovation to enhance the aesthetic appeal of residential and commercial spaces are also providing a boost to the sales of paint rollers. Other factors, including rapid urbanization and the advent of cost-effective roller variants with swift-application features and drip-proof painting techniques, are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Breakup by Fabric:

Synthetic

Blended

Breakup by Frame Size:

Short

Medium

Large

Breakup by End User:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Anderson Products

Beorol

Gordon Brush Mfg. Co. Inc

Hyde Tools Inc.

Linzer Products Corp.

Marshall Brushes & Rollers Ltd

Premier Paint Roller Company LLC

Purdy

Stanley Black & Decker Inc.

The Wooster Brush Company.

