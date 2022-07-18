Flow Chemistry Market Size, Share, Demand, Growth And Forecast 2021-26

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global flow chemistry market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group "Flow Chemistry Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", The global flow chemistry market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 10% during 2021-2026.

Flow chemistry is widely used for oxidation, hydrogenation, halogenation, and diazotization reactions. It assists in performing chemical reactions between reactive compounds in a single flowing stream. It also aids in increasing product quality and yield, analyzing, optimizing, scaling up chemical reactions, and providing a customizable workflow. Moreover, as it is safer, faster, and scalable, flow chemistry is replacing the conventionally used batch reactors worldwide.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

Presently, there is a considerable expansion in the chemical industry across the globe. This, along with the increasing adoption of microreactors in the pharmaceutical industry, represents one of the key factors positively influencing the market. Besides this, leading players are introducing advancements, such as highly automated flow synthesize systems integrated with next-generation sustainable manufacturing solutions. These technologies assist in preventing blockages in the process and maintaining a continuous flow. Furthermore, the market is also driven by increasing research and development (R&D) activities.

Breakup by Reactor:

Continuous Stirred Tank Reactor

Plug Flow Reactor

Microreactor

Microwave System

Others

Breakup by Application:

Pharmaceuticals

Chemicals

Academia and Research

Petrochemicals

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

AM Technology

Chemtrix BV

Corning Incorporated

Ehrfeld Mikrotechnik GmbH

FutureChemistry Holding B.V.

HEL Ltd.

Lonza Group AG

Milestone Srl (Koch Media GmbH)

Parr Instruments Company

Syrris Ltd (Asahi Glassplant Inc.)

ThalesNano Inc.

