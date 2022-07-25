South Texas Photographer Says That Despite The Economy Business Is Great In Texas

An official headshot portrait of soccer player Oliver "Ollie" Pardoe taken by Matt Pierce of Route Three Productions. A commercial advertising project currently being worked on by Route Three Productions in Corpus Christi. A couple on vacation from Brazil pose for a family photo session in downtown Corpus Christi, Texas.

Businesses are spending more and more for commercial photography than they have in previous years despite the growing concerns of a recession.

Commercial photography has tripled since this time last year and we are seeing more and more spending on tourism related content, as well.” — Kelly Pierce

CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stocks are sluggish, tech growth is coming to a stop, and bubbles of all types are bursting. If you haven't already felt the impacts of a struggling economy the you might as well brace for it. When markets start to shift, businesses are forced to quickly pivot and adapt. In the tech industry there have been budget cuts, mass layoffs and hiring freezes. But there is one South Texas commercial photographer who is remains optimistic about it all.Kelly Pierce is the owner of Route Three Productions in Corpus Christi, Texas. Kelly's company focuses largely on commercial photography for business and tourism with the occasional family session thrown into the mix. But Kelly isn't your average photographer--she is somebody who really knows and understands business and finance.Kelly, who before starting Route Three Productions worked in banking for almost 10 years until she decided that she needed a change of pace. Kelly left her job to continue her education at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi where she would eventually graduate with a degree in economics. Kelly graduated during the height of the pandemic and while most people were wondering how they were going to keep their doors open, she was in the process of launching her own business."Right now we are seeing a lot more business come in," says Kelly. "Our commercial photography has tripled since this time last year and we are seeing more and more spending on tourism related content, as well."Kelly says that much of their work is coming from agriculture producers, hotels, restaurants, and service related businesses. Kelly has even hired two new employees to help work with clients and take the load off their shoulders."We are seeing them do more and more spending," says Kelly. "What we are doing is working with them by not only providing photography, but ad copy and design on top of that. We are working multiple projects at a time and we keep the studio working around the clock to keep up with the demand."But Kelly is preparing for the other shoe to drop."I realize that this will not likely keep up," says Kelly. "Right now we are working a long-term strategy to focus on the energy sector, food and agriculture clients and the entertainment industry."That's right--the entertainment industry.Kelly says that Texas is a booming market for the entertainment industry right now and several of their clients are in that industry. They have been working with everything from music artists needing artwork for their albums and streaming to movie producers needing posters."We are seeing a lot of growth and we are very thankful for that," Kelly says. "We are blessed to be able to grow even in such a difficult time."But Kelly isn't in it alone. Her husband, Matt, recently left his job to come and work for his wife bringing a whole new skillset to the table. Matt is a photojournalist and former news producer who has covered everything from the recent tragedy in Uvalde, Texas to Hurricane Katrina and other notable events."Matt just brings another very marketable skill on board our company," says Kelly. "He has a great eye for photography and he works very well with our commercial clients across the board."On top of their commercial and editorial photography work there is still the family photography work that comes through the door and that is also a sign that people are spending money. Each week Route Three Productions works with customers who need everything from engagement and family photos to headshots. They also just wrapped up working USL League 2 soccer season where they were the official team photographers for Corpus Christi FC--the local franchise that is growing by leaps and bounds. For Kelly and her company things look pretty good at the moment."There are plenty of companies doing business here in Texas and more businesses and people are coming here everyday," says Kelly. "From an economics standpoint I do have my concern but I believe that we provide a quality service and we deliver a very high quality product that will continue to support our clients across the board."Supporting her clients is what Kelly does best and she intends to be there supporting no matter what the economy throws out.

Route Three Productions in Corpus Christi, Texas is a full-service commercial photography company serving clients around the world.