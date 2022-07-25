Top 25 Nationally Ranked Carr, Riggs & Ingram Adds to Government and Public Sector Expertise

CRI Welcomes New Government and Public Sector Partner Dean Michael Mead

Dean’s ability to translate complex policy combined with his background with governmental financial statements makes him an incredible asset to our Government and Public Sector advisory team.”
— CRI Managing Partner Bill Carr

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carr, Riggs & Ingram, LLC, is proud to announce that former GASB Assistant Director of Research and Technical Activities Dean Michael Mead recently joined their Governmental and Public Sector practice.

Dean brings nearly 25 years of experience in accounting and financial reporting standards to CRI, specializing in audits and single audits, with unparalleled knowledge of standards for state and local governments. He is highly regarded for his expertise on GASB standards, having advised auditors and governments on the implementation and subsequent application of various standards. Dean is the recipient of the National Federation of Municipal Analysts’ Award of Excellence, a two-time recipient of the Award for Most Effective Citizen Education from the Governmental Research Association, and earned the Distinguished Research Award also from the Governmental Research Association. Additionally, he served on the Editorial Board of the Journal of Governmental and Nonprofit Accounting.

“Dean’s ability to translate complex policy combined with his background as a user of governmental financial statements makes him an incredible asset to our Government and Public Sector advisory team,” stated CRI Managing Partner and Chairman Bill Carr. “Dean has an uncanny ability to take the most complex of matters and break them down into usable information for process creation and compliance. His knowledge of GASB, FASB, FASAB, and IPSASB standards and his extensive experience implementing and applying them will make him a tremendous advisor to our government and public sector clients.”

Grant requirements, complex accounting models, and frequent standards updates combine to make governments some of the most highly regulated financial entities. By leveraging technology, data analytics, and a foundational relationship-based approach, CRI’s governmental accounting team provides assurance, compliance, and dedicated support to educational and governmental organizations of all sizes. For more information, please visit CRIcpa.com.

About

CRI is a CPA and advisory firm located in more than 30 markets throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. CRI’s industry specializations include construction, government, banking/financial institutions, healthcare, insurance, not-for-profit, manufacturing, and distribution. CRI offers traditional and specialized services, including audit and assurance, business consulting and support, forensic accounting, IT auditing, retirement plan auditing, SEC compliance, business valuation, tax planning, and trusts and estates work. Additionally, CRI’s portfolio companies deliver service organization control (SOC) reports, data analytics, investment banking, retirement administration services, wealth management, payroll management, and trust and estate services. CRI is a top 25 nationally ranked accounting firm. For additional information, please visit CRIcpa.com.

