Submit Release
News Search

There were 77 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 209,901 in the last 365 days.

St. Albans Barracks/ Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A2004031

RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Charlotte Hartman

STATION: St Albans                      

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 07/24/2022 at approximately 1757 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Carter Hill Rd, Highgate VT

 

VIOLATION: Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Joseph Beaulieu                                               

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:        

 

On 07/24/22 at approximately 1757 hours, the Vermont State Police were traveling on Carter Hill Rd in the town of Highgate when they observed a Chevy Truck traveling 76 mph in a posted 35 mph zone.  Troopers immediately initiated a traffic stop on the Chevy for traveling 41 mph over the posted speed limit. The operator was identified as Joseph Beaulieu (22) of Swanton, VT.

 

Beaulieu was issued a VCVC via mail and issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court for the offense of Negligent Operation.

 

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/23/2022 at 0830 hours            

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: NO  

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NO

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

Trooper Charlotte Hartman(232)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

(802)524-5993

Charlotte.hartman@vermont.gov

 

You just read:

St. Albans Barracks/ Negligent Operation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.