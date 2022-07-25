St. Albans Barracks/ Negligent Operation
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A2004031
RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Charlotte Hartman
STATION: St Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 07/24/2022 at approximately 1757 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Carter Hill Rd, Highgate VT
VIOLATION: Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Joseph Beaulieu
AGE: 22
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 07/24/22 at approximately 1757 hours, the Vermont State Police were traveling on Carter Hill Rd in the town of Highgate when they observed a Chevy Truck traveling 76 mph in a posted 35 mph zone. Troopers immediately initiated a traffic stop on the Chevy for traveling 41 mph over the posted speed limit. The operator was identified as Joseph Beaulieu (22) of Swanton, VT.
Beaulieu was issued a VCVC via mail and issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court for the offense of Negligent Operation.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/23/2022 at 0830 hours
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: NO
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NO
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Charlotte Hartman(232)
Vermont State Police
St. Albans Barracks
(802)524-5993
Charlotte.hartman@vermont.gov