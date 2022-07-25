St. Albans Barracks/ Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A2004031

RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Charlotte Hartman

STATION: St Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 07/24/2022 at approximately 1757 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Carter Hill Rd, Highgate VT

VIOLATION: Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Joseph Beaulieu

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 07/24/22 at approximately 1757 hours, the Vermont State Police were traveling on Carter Hill Rd in the town of Highgate when they observed a Chevy Truck traveling 76 mph in a posted 35 mph zone. Troopers immediately initiated a traffic stop on the Chevy for traveling 41 mph over the posted speed limit. The operator was identified as Joseph Beaulieu (22) of Swanton, VT.

Beaulieu was issued a VCVC via mail and issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court for the offense of Negligent Operation.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/23/2022 at 0830 hours

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: NO

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NO

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Charlotte Hartman(232)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

(802)524-5993

Charlotte.hartman@vermont.gov