St. Johnsbury//Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 22A4005640                                                  

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Aremburg

STATION: St. Johnsbury                             

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 7/24/22 at approximately 1415 hours

STREET: I-91 NB

TOWN: Sheffield

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS:

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: MM147/4

WEATHER:         Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Xavier Paquette

AGE: 19    

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Laval, PQ

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2014

VEHICLE MAKE: Hyundai

VEHICLE MODEL: Accent

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Moderate, front driver side

INJURIES: none

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On 7/24/22 Vermont State Police received report of a single vehicle crash on Interstate 91 North. Troopers responded to the area and located the crash. There were no injuries and Ray's Auto from Newport responded to tow the vehicle.

 

Trooper Adam Aremburg

VSP-St. Johnsbury

1068 US Route 5, Suite 1

St. Johnsbury, VT 05819

802.748.3111

Adam.Aremburg@vermont.gov

 

