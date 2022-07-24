St. Johnsbury//Crash
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22A4005640
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Aremburg
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 7/24/22 at approximately 1415 hours
STREET: I-91 NB
TOWN: Sheffield
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: MM147/4
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Xavier Paquette
AGE: 19
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Laval, PQ
VEHICLE YEAR: 2014
VEHICLE MAKE: Hyundai
VEHICLE MODEL: Accent
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Moderate, front driver side
INJURIES: none
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 7/24/22 Vermont State Police received report of a single vehicle crash on Interstate 91 North. Troopers responded to the area and located the crash. There were no injuries and Ray's Auto from Newport responded to tow the vehicle.
