Healthcare VC Jumpstart Foundry Now Accepting Fall 2022 Funding Applications

One of the most active healthcare venture capital funds in Tennessee is actively searching for its Fall 2022 Cohort

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jumpstart Foundry, one of Tennessee’s most active healthcare venture capital funds, announces today the search for its Fall 2022 Cohort.

Jumpstart Foundry (JSF) invests in pre-seed stage healthcare startups throughout the country and is actively seeking founders to apply to be considered for Fall 2022 funding.

“At Jumpstart Foundry, it is our priority to empower companies shaping the future of healthcare at their most crucial phase. By investing at the pre-seed stage, we're able to support founders in the process of establishing early traction, securing product-market fit, and preparing for future capital raises,” said Doug Edwards, Jumpstart Health Investors CEO and Jumpstart Foundry Interim Managing Director.

“We’re excited to see applications from all areas of healthcare innovation. We typically look for solutions in preventative care, behavioral health and teletherapy, wellness tools, minority healthcare, and medical devices and technologies. If you’re ready to take the next right step for your healthcare startup, Jumpstart Foundry is ready to hear from you,” added Edwards.

In addition to receiving an investment of $150K, founders selected to join the portfolio will be onboarded into Jumpstart Insight, an exclusive program geared specifically toward early-stage healthcare founders. Jumpstart Insight highlights include access to startup resources, networking opportunities, and hands-on programming led by renowned business leaders in healthcare and beyond.

Jumpstart Foundry’s Spring 2022 investments marked its largest funding round yet with 18 selected companies. The fund plans to make an additional 17 investments this fall.

The window to apply for JSF Fall 2022 funding closes at 11:59pm CT on September 30th. Investment decisions will be made in November.

To learn more about Jumpstart Foundry, visit jsf.co. To apply, visit jsf.co/apply. Please direct all questions to apply@jsf.co.