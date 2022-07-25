Meet And Greet with Jordan Fried at Belse Restaurant Bar & Brewery

Comedian and Filmmaker, Jordan Fried, is hosting a meet and greet at NYC's new vegan brewery

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Comedian and Filmmaker, Jordan Fried, is hosting a meet and greet on Wednesday, July 27 from 6:30pm to 8:00pm ET at New York City’s new vegan brewery, Belse Restaurant Bar & Brewery at 265 Bowery, New York, NY 10002.

Jordan Fried will be promoting his upcoming standup show at The Comedy Cove in Springfield, NJ. His show is on Thursday, July 28th from 6:00pm to 10:00pm ET.

To purchase tickets for the comedy show, please CLICK HERE.

Jordan Fried started in comedy as a high schooler slinging one-liners, but his act has evolved to feature longer form stories and observational humor based off of friends and family, travel, politics and culture, work experience and psychedelic endeavors.

Jordan Fried is also known for starring in and co-directing the improvised feature film, Beware The Horn, alongside Comedian and Filmmaker Brendan O’Brien. He is a member of the screen actors guild and produces LNH Studios podcasts. He also teaches children, teens and adults improv, media and podcasting.

LNH Studios is a production company composed of Reena Ezra, Brendan O’Brien and Jordan Fried. They create original comedic podcasts, films, series and variety shows based out of Rutherford, NJ. LNH Studios’ first feature film “Beware The Horn” was released on YouTube last year. Reena Ezra, Brendan O’Brien and Jordan Fried perform improv and sketch comedy as members of Late Night Hump. They previously held residencies at The Player’s Theater in New York City, NJ Weedman’s Joint in Trenton, NJ and Rhino Comedy in Suffern, NY.

For more information, please contact Jordan Fried at 845-545-0284 or jorfried1@gmail.com