Defective RAT kits can be replaced at the corresponding health centre or health station

MACAU, July 24 - Noting that recently there have been complaints about receipt of defective rapid antigen test (RAT) kits, the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre responds that starting tomorrow (25 July), citizens who had been distributed with a defective RAT kit can bring it to their corresponding health centre or health station for replacement during service hours.

The Centre reminds that everyone in Macao must perform a rapid antigen test (RAT) every day (until 31 July) and report the test result to the designated platform ( https://eservice.ssm.gov.mo/generalrat/ ). If the result is positive, regardless of whether having fever, respiratory symptoms or other discomfort, an ambulance should be called (Tel: 119, 120 or 2857 2222). Meanwhile, the declarant and the co-living individuals must stay home and wait patiently for being transferred to the quarantine site by the designated ambulance.