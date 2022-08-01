Master Cosmetologist La’Shondra Swanson Offers Total Pampering in the Peach State

La'Shondra Swanson, Owner of Pamper Me Total Beauty Pamper Me Total Beauty Spa

JONESBORO, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Well-known master cosmetologist and trained esthetician La’Shondra Swanson is the owner of Pamper Me Total Beauty Spa. This thriving entrepreneur outshines the competition by delivering a full pampering encounter that is described by extremely satisfied clientele as “beyond expectation.” La’Shondra is pleased to announce the opening of her new spa at 763 North Ave Jonesboro GA 30236 on July 26, 2022. As a forerunner in the beauty industry, Ms. Swanson has a tenure of over 25 years and is a staple in the Atlanta community.

La’Shondra delivers the quintessential experience to all her valued customers. Pamper Me Total Beauty Spa presents a full menu of services from skin rejuvenation, anti-aging, dark spot elimination facials, and body polishing to remove rough dry skin, leaving skin feeling soft, smooth, and radiant. In addition, for those who are tired of shaving, there is waxing to render smoother and more silky skin.

Pamper Me Total Beauty Spa personalizes every appointment to meet the clients’ unique and specific needs. For those who desire haircare, this well-trained professional team cleanses and refreshes hair and scalp and creates a perfect, tailor-made coif designed to complement the customer’s individual lifestyle. To complete the look, precision brow threading and shaping, topped off with beautiful lashes add a little drama to the eyes.

Women need a little ‘me’ time, and they can find it at Pamper Me Total Beauty Spa. Their mission is to provide the ultimate consultation and render impeccable service combined with excellence. Following in the footsteps of her mother, La’Shondra believes in helping all women look and feel more beautiful every day. “Every woman can have her own signature look that is fresh, yet polished, and it starts with the perfect skincare and finished with a signature hairstyle and light touches of makeup. I love helping clients find the best system that is perfect for her.”

For more information, please contact La’Shondra Swanson at Phone: 678-629-7050 or Email: pampermetotalbeauty@gmail.com or visit Website: www.pampermetotalbeauty.com.