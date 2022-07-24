IPIM’s Public Services from 25 to 29 July

MACAU, July 24 - The Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute will provide limited public services from 25 to 29 July.

In order to lower the risk of infection by reducing crowd gatherings, before using any service in-person at IPIM during the opening hours, citizens are advised to make a reservation by phone: (853) 6210 6655 (convention & exhibition services), (853) 2872 8328 (Investor’s “One-stop” Service), (853) 8798 9724 (China-PSC Business Compass), (853) 2871 2055 (temporary residency services). For enquiry, please call (853) 2871 0300 or email to ipim@ipim.gov.mo.

In the meantime, the Portuguese-speaking Countries Food Products Exhibition Centre will be closed until further notice.

For the latest information, please visit http://www.ipim.gov.mo/ or follow “IPIM_MACAU”on WeChat.