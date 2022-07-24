Arrangements for PSP's External Services between 23 and 29 July

MACAU, July 24 - Between 25 and 29 July, the Residence and Stay Affairs Department of PSP will only provide services on a limited scale and with scheduled appointments. The service items in the Immigration Building in Pac On, Taipa are as follows: [Note: Please make appointments via the link (https://www.fsm.gov.mo/psp/WebReserveSystem/ChooseService.aspx) or by calling 28725488。】 1. Extension of Authorization to Stay: [Note:①Individuals who were previously granted an extension of Authorization to Stay and whose period of stay expires from 11 to 24 July, have been permitted to postpone the application to the same day this week (25 to 29 July), e.g., the original date of 11 July or 18 July (Monday) is postponed to 25 July (Monday); and for individuals whose period of stay expires on Saturday or Sunday, application is postponed to Friday, 29 July). Failure to apply on the specific date mentioned above may lead to overstaying. And applicants are required to make an appointment for the time slot on that specific date. ②Individuals whose period of stay expires from 25 to 29 July are required to process the extension in person on the expiry date with prior booking, failure to do so may result in overstaying. ] 2. Processing of cases of loss of entry identification documents for non-residents; 3. Application for and collection of “Certificate of Personal Entry and Exit Movement Record”. 4. Renewal application for “Residence Authorization” and collection of “Certificate of Residence Authorization” [Note: The individuals concerned should proceed to process the formalities on the scheduled date and time as notified by PSP.】 5. Renewal application and cancellation of “Special Authorization to Stay” for non-resident workers and their family members; 6. New application of “Special Authorization to Stay” for non-resident domestic workers [Note: Employers are suggested to submit the new applications and renewal applications for non-resident domestic workers via “Macao One Account”. They may also come in person to make the application with prior booking via the online system or by calling 28725488, if needed.】 Starting from Monday on 25 July, the PSP will provide the relevant services of the above-mentioned “Special Authorization to Stay” (for non-resident workers and family members of non-resident workers); non-residents whose original residence authorization has expired or will be expired by 1 August should make an appointment as soon as possible before Friday, 29 July for processing the applications or formalities, except for those who have already been notified of the scheduled date and time by PSP. The immigration services other than the above-mentioned services will be suspended. In case of special circumstances with urgent needs to apply for relevant services, or with queries about the relevant service arrangements, individuals may call 28725488 for assistance and the PSP will follow up and answer the questions. As for the external services that are not available for the time being due to the measures of limited services implemented by PSP, individuals should come on the first working day of resumption of full services or a date notified by the PSP. Individuals who need to postpone their application for “Residence Authorization” or “Special Authorization to Stay” (for non-resident workers, family members of non-resident workers, non-resident students, etc.) to the first working day of resumption of full services or a date notified by the PSP because of the provisional measure mentioned above will not be punished for overstaying. In addition, please note that the Investigation and Repatriation Subdivision of the Border Control Department in the Immigration Building in Pac On will maintain its operation from 23 to 31 July.