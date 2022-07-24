Submit Release
Supplies delivery service of Red Code Zone Edf. Siu Tak suspended today to facilitate nucleic acid tests of households

MACAU, July 24 - As the Health Bureau has arranged for the households in Edf. Siu Tak (Bloco 1) to undergo nucleic acid specimen collection this morning (24 July), the distribution of vegetables and frozen meat food packs originally scheduled for this morning has to be rescheduled to this afternoon. Therefore, the Subsistence Team will suspend the delivery service of life supplies sent by friends and relatives of households in Edf. Siu Tak, which was originally scheduled for 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. today. The households’ understanding is appreciated and they are advised to ask friends and relatives not to send supplies to the site today.

