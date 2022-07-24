From the desk of Shannon Moss, DPS PIO.

The Maine State Police have made an arrest in connection to the death of 14-year-old Brooke McLaughlin of Mt. Vernon. McLaughlin was found deceased in her home on Monday, July 18, 2022, just after 6:00 pm. The Office of Chief Medical Examiner determined McLaughlin’s death was a homicide. On Saturday morning, July 23, 2022, State Police Detectives arrested a male juvenile from Maine and charged him with murder. The juvenile was taken to Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland. McLaughlin and the juvenile did know each other. Detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding McLaughlin’s death. Anyone with information is asked to call the State Police at 207.624.7076.



At this time we will not be releasing the juvenile's name or where in Maine he is from. We will also not be releasing any investigative details such as what led police to the juvenile. Additional information will be released through court documents.

