NAT arrangements for key groups and people leaving home for work

MACAU, July 23 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre announces that, in response to the “consolidation period”, from 24 July (Sunday) to 29 July (Friday) for 6 consecutive days, a NAT drive for key groups and people leaving home for work will be launched: key groups are required to undergo one NAT a day, and people leaving home for work are required to undergo one NAT every 2 days.

  1. Targets
  1. Key groups: cleaners, security staff, catering personnel, couriers of food delivery, public bus and taxi drivers, construction site staff and stay-out domestic helpers are required to undergo one NAT daily. Property management workers and Filipino national are required to undergo one NAT daily until 24 July.
  2. People who need to leave home for work: People working away from home from 24 to 29 July, regardless of their working hours and types of work, must undergo one NAT every 2 days, from 24 July or the day they work away from home until 29 July.

Example 1: Leave home for work on 22 July, NAT should be conducted from 24 July, once every two days until 29 July;

Example 2: Have not left home for work until 26 July, NAT should be conducted from the day working away from home (i.e. 26 July), once every two days until 29 July.

Taking into account the high risk of infection, all the above-mentioned population groups, including infants and young children born after 1 July 2019, as well as the elderly and disabled persons who have difficulty in walking or who need care from others, are not exempted from this NAT drive.

  1. Booking for free NAT and self-paid NAT

The website for booking NAT sampling will be put into operation at 06:00 on 24 July, members of the public may schedule a booking via https://eservice.ssm.gov.mo/allpeoplernatestbook. Relevant test results cannot be used for border-crossing purposes.

There are 2 self-paid stations (prior booking is required) in place to provide paper NAT report; their test results will be uploaded to the Macao Health Code and can be used of border-crossing purposes, and will be counted in the NAT drive for key groups and people leaving home for work. Booking link: https://eservice.ssm.gov.mo/rnatestbook/V21/ or https://app.ssm.gov.mo/kkhtbook.

  1. NAT stations

A total of 59 NAT stations will be set up across the city. Categories of testing stations include:

  1. 7 Caring Stations (for people with special needs who fail to make prior booking), from 24 to 26 July, will open from 08:00 to 22:00; amongst, service hours of NAT station at Escola dos Moradores de Macau will be extended to 24:00; certain quota in caring stations will be reserved for the general population who are required to undergo NAT;
  2. 48 General Stations (prior booking required), from 24 to 26 July, will open from 08:00 to 22:00; amongst, service hours of 6 general stations will be extended to 24:00 (namely, Macao Federation of Trade Unions Workers Stadium – Hall A - 1/F, ) Keang Peng Middle School (Secondary Section), Sino-Portuguese Technical Professional School – Indoor Sports Hall, Sheng Kung Hui Choi Kou School (Macau), Mong-Ha Sports Centre -1/F, and Macau Baptist College); in addition, from 24 to 26 July, NAT stations at hotels (except Venetian Cotai Arena A, B and C, and MGM Macau – The Grand Ballroom) and Macau International Airport (B51-B61), will open from 10:00 to 13:00; 14:00 to 20:00;
  3. 2 Self-paid Stations (prior booking required) remain open;
  4. 2 mobile NAT buses (prior booking required), from 24 to 26 July, will open from 09:00 to 22:00.

All general stations and self-paid stations are equipped with a caring channel. The 7 caring stations and the caring channel of general stations will be open to children under 6 years of age, elderly aged 70 or more, pregnant women, holders of Disability Assessment Registration Card or people with reduced mobility; such users can also be accompanied by one person if necessary.

Besides, the number and opening hours of NAT stations will be adjusted according to the situation of the epidemic and resumption of work, and the NAT arrangements after 26 July will be announced in due course.

  1. Shorten waiting time

To shorten the queuing time, people in need of special care are suggested to book the test in general testing stations with the assistance of families or friends, and then utilize the priority channel there. Prior booking is required in general testing stations. Persons with bookings are urged to arrive on time, late arrivals will have to book again. However, residents need not arrive too early, those arriving more than half an hour early will be denied entry. Original of identity document (same document used in Macao Health Code; non-residents please present travel document), booking code and a screenshot of the Macao Health Code must be presented for the test.

The public are urged to undergo NAT sampling at nearby stations. Avoid using public transport for collective use. Maintain a distance of one metre when waiting for sampling and follow the instructions on-site.

  1. Take a rapid antigen self-test before heading to NAT station

Before going to the NAT stations to get tested, the public must first perform a rapid antigen test (RAT) by themselves. If tested negative, go to the NAT station for sampling as scheduled. Upon entry into the NAT station, present a health code containing a RAT negative result or a photo showing a RAT negative result; otherwise, such entry would be denied.

If the RAT result is positive, regardless of whether you have fever, respiratory symptoms or other discomfort, you should call an ambulance (Tel: 119, 120 or 2857 2222) and reporting the result through Macao Health Code. The declarant and the co-living individuals must stay home and wait patiently for being transferred to the quarantine site by the designated ambulance. Relevant nucleic acid testing will be arranged for all of them by the authorities.

While waiting for transferal, the concerned residents are reminded to pay attention to the followings:

  1. Wear a mask properly, stay home and wait for transferal to quarantine station.
  2. Do not go out, and avoid taking public transport;
  3. While home, stay in an isolated room if possible. Avoid contact with people living together;
  4. Do not undergo testing at NAT station.
  1. NAT requirement is not a condition for going to work

The NAT is not considered as a prerequisite for going to work, and employers are encouraged to exercise discretion and allow staff to go for testing during working hours which helps to divert flow of people. Meanwhile, the employers or working units should confirm that their employees/staff have been sampled within 24 hours (for key groups) or 48 hours (for people leaving home for work).

  1. Points to note

Individuals intending to receive a COVID-19 vaccine must complete the NATs first, and then wait for at least 24 hours before getting vaccinated. In the meantime, NATs must be conducted at least 24 hours apart.

  1. Points to note for all people in Macao during the consolidation period
  1. All members of the public are required to take a rapid antigen self-test and have it declared every day; otherwise, the health code will be changed to a yellow code on the subsequent day; a supplement must be completed and declared on that day in order to restore a green code. If RAT is not carried out for two consecutive days, the health code will be turned into a red code, a nucleic acid test with negative result will be required to restore a green health code. Those tested positive in RAT should call the Fire Services Bureau; do not go out.
  2. For individuals being exempted from the recent rounds of Citywide NAT Programmes, namely infants and young children born after 1 July 2019, as well as the elderly and disabled persons who have difficulty in walking or who need care from others, they are also required to take and report the daily RAT during this period.
  3. Do not go out unless deemed necessary; strictly abide by all anti-epidemic regulations, maintain good household hygiene and adopt proper personal protective measures.
  4. Wear a KN95 mask when going out or working; stagger commuting hours; avoid crowd gathering.
  5. Submit to Citywide NAT on 30 and 31 July.

QR code for NAT booking

List of NAT sampling stations for key groups and people leaving home for work

  • Opening hours of 48 General Stations from 24 to 26 July: from 08:00 to 22:00; amongst, service hours of 6 general stations will be extended to 24:00 (namely, Macao Federation of Trade Unions Workers Stadium – Hall A - 1/F, ) Keang Peng Middle School (Secondary Section), Sino-Portuguese Technical Professional School – Indoor Sports Hall, Sheng Kung Hui Choi Kou School (Macau), Mong-Ha Sports Centre -1/F, and Macau Baptist College); in addition, opening hours of NAT stations at hotels (except Venetian Cotai Arena A, B and C, and MGM Macau – The Grand Ballroom) and Macau International Airport (B51-B61) from 24 to 26 July: from 10:00 to 13:00; and from 14:00 to 20:00;
  • Opening hours of 7 Caring Stations from 24 to 26 July: from 08:00 to 22:00; amongst, service hours of NAT station at Escola dos Moradores de Macau will be extended to 24:00;
  • Opening hours of 2 mobile NAT buses from 24 to 26 July: from 09:00 to 22:00.

Caring sampling stations

(walk-in service is available)

Address

A01

Community Services Building of the General Union of Neighbourhood Association of Macao

Avenida General Castelo Branco, Macau

A02

Instituto Salesiano

Rua de S. Lourenço, No.16, Macau

A03

Mong-Ha Sports Centre – 3/F

At the junction of Rua de Francisco Xavier Pereira and Avenida de Venceslau de Morais, Macau

A04

Tap Seac Multisport Pavilion B

Rua de Ferreira do Amaral, Macau

A05

Escola dos Moradores de Macau

Avenida da Longevidade, No. 355, Macau

A06

Olympic Sports Centre – Table Tennis Room

Avenida Olímpica, Taipa

A07

Seac Pai Van Public School

Avenida Vale das Borboletas, Seac Pai Van, Lote CN6a, Coloane

General public sampling stations

(prior booking is required)

  

B01

St. Joseph Secondary School 6

Estrada Marginal da Ilha Verde, Nos. 14-17, Macau

B02

Ilha Verde Activity Centre

Rua Nova da Ilha Verde, Edifício do Bairro da Ilha Verde (Bloco III), 1 º andar, Macau

B03

Zheng Guanying Public School

Rua Marginal do Canal das Hortas, Macau

B04

Macao Federation of Trade Unions Workers Stadium - Hall A, 1/F

Praça das Portas do Cerco, Macau

B05

Keang Peng Middle School (Secondary Section)

Avenida do Hipódromo No. 389, Macau

B06

Sino-Portuguese Technical Professional School – Indoor Sports Hall

 

Rua 1 de Maio, Macau

B07

Sheng Kung Hui Escola Choi Kou (Macau)

Avenida do Dr. Francisco Vieira Machado, No.266, Macau

B08

Dom Bosco (Yuet Wah) Primary School

Estrada Ferreira do Amaral No. 6, Macau

B09

Mong-Ha Sports Centre -1/F

Junction between Rua de Francisco Xavier Pereira and Avenida de Venceslau de Morais, Macau

B10

Kwong Tai Middle School

Rua de Fai Chi Kei, Habitação Social do Fai Chi Kei, Macau

B11

Macau Workers’ Children School (Kindergarten Section)

Avenida Marginal do Lam mau, No. 588, Macau

B13

Patane Activity Centre

Avenida de Demétrio Cinatti, Complexo Municipal do Mercado do Patane, 9.º andar, Macau

B14

Pui Ching Middle School

Avenida de Horta e Costa No. 7, Macau

B15

Tap Seac Multiport Pavilion A

Rua de Ferreira do Amaral, Macau

B16

Lam Kan Gallery of Macao Polytechnic University

Rua de Luís Gonzaga Gomes de Macau

B17

Macao Cultural Centre

Avenida Xian Xing Hai s/n, Nape-Macau

B18

Colegio Mateu Ricci

Travessa de S. Paulo, No. 1-A, Macau

B19

St. Joseph Secondary School 2

Rua da Prata, No. 1, Macau

B20

Escola Estrela do Mar

Rua do Padre António, No. 36, Macau

B21

Olympic Sports Centre – Indoor Pavilion

Avenida Olímpica, Taipa

B22

Carmo Auditorium

Avenida de Carlos da Maia, Taipa

B23

Pac On Ferry Terminal

Pac On Ferry Terminal, Taipa

B24

Parenting Education Centre of DSEDJ (Lago)

Estrada Coronel Nicolau de Mesquita, Edificío do Lago, zona A, 2° andar C, Taipa

B25

Academy of Public Security Forces

Rua da Pedra, Coloane

B27

University of Macau

Avenida da Universidade da Taipa

B28

Venetian Cotai Arena A, B and C

Estrada da Baía de Nossa Senhora da Esperança, s/n, Macau

B29

Kiang Wu Hospital Auditorium

Rua de Coelho do Amaral, Macau

B30

Qingmao Port

Qingmao Port, Macau

B31

Macau University of Science and Technology Gymnasium

Indoor Gymnasium in Block J of Macao Science and Technology University Hospital in Avenida Wai Long, Taipa

B32

Macao Forum

Avenida de Marciano Baptista de Macau

B33

Escola Cham Son de Macau

Rua Central da Areia Preta, No. 410, Macau

B37

Sacred Heart Canossian College (English Section)

Avenida do Ouvidor Arriaga, No. 86, Macau

B38

Escola Tong Nam (Secondary Section)

Praça de Luís de Camões, Nos. 5-7, Macau

B39

MGM MACAU - Grand Ballroom

Avenida Dr. Sun Yat Sen, NAPE, Macau

B40

Navy Yard No.1 and No. 2

Rua de S. Tiago da Barra, Macau

B42

Hou Kong Middle School (Primary Section)

Rua de Afonso de Albuquerque, Nos.25-27, Macau

B50

Nam Yue - Kon Chi Medical Service Centre

Rua do General Ivens Ferraz, No. 473, Edf. Pou Choi Garden - Lei Meng Kok, r/c-W, Macau

B51

Sands Casino

Sands Casino

B52

Grand Lisboa Hotel

Grand Lisboa Hotel

B53

MGM Macau

MGM Macau

B54

Wynn Macau

Wynn Macau

B55

StarWorld Hotel

StarWorld Hotel

B56

Macau International Airport

Macau International Airport

B57

Venetian – Grand Canal Shoppes

Venetian

B58

Wynn Palace

Wynn Palace

B59

MGM Cotai

MGM Cotai

B60

Studio City Macau

Studio City Macau

B61

Broadway Hotel

Broadway Hotel

Mobile NAT Buses

(prior booking is required)

 

B43

Riviera Macau/Terminal

The Riviera Macau on Rua do Almirante Sérgio

B45

First day: Ocean Gardens Health Centre

Second day: Hac Sá Park

First day: Avenida dos Jardins do Oceano, Taipa

 

Second day: Estrada Nova de Hac Sá, Coloane

Self-paid sampling stations
(prior booking is required; result will be uploaded to Macao Health Code and paper report can be provided)

  

C01

Kuok Kim Medical Centre (Macao)

Alameda Dr. Carlos D’Assumpção, Edifício Centro Comercial do Grupo Brilhantismo, 4.º andar, Macau

C02

Nam Yue - FAOM (G/F, Macao Federation of Trade Unions Workers Stadium)

Praça das Portas do Cerco, Macau

