NAT arrangements for key groups and people leaving home for work

MACAU, July 23 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre announces that, in response to the “consolidation period”, from 24 July (Sunday) to 29 July (Friday) for 6 consecutive days, a NAT drive for key groups and people leaving home for work will be launched: key groups are required to undergo one NAT a day, and people leaving home for work are required to undergo one NAT every 2 days.

Targets

Key groups: cleaners, security staff, catering personnel, couriers of food delivery, public bus and taxi drivers, construction site staff and stay-out domestic helpers are required to undergo one NAT daily. Property management workers and Filipino national are required to undergo one NAT daily until 24 July. People who need to leave home for work: People working away from home from 24 to 29 July, regardless of their working hours and types of work, must undergo one NAT every 2 days, from 24 July or the day they work away from home until 29 July.

Example 1: Leave home for work on 22 July, NAT should be conducted from 24 July, once every two days until 29 July;

Example 2: Have not left home for work until 26 July, NAT should be conducted from the day working away from home (i.e. 26 July), once every two days until 29 July.

Taking into account the high risk of infection, all the above-mentioned population groups, including infants and young children born after 1 July 2019, as well as the elderly and disabled persons who have difficulty in walking or who need care from others, are not exempted from this NAT drive.

Booking for free NAT and self-paid NAT

The website for booking NAT sampling will be put into operation at 06:00 on 24 July, members of the public may schedule a booking via https://eservice.ssm.gov.mo/allpeoplernatestbook. Relevant test results cannot be used for border-crossing purposes.

There are 2 self-paid stations (prior booking is required) in place to provide paper NAT report; their test results will be uploaded to the Macao Health Code and can be used of border-crossing purposes, and will be counted in the NAT drive for key groups and people leaving home for work. Booking link: https://eservice.ssm.gov.mo/rnatestbook/V21/ or https://app.ssm.gov.mo/kkhtbook.

NAT stations

A total of 59 NAT stations will be set up across the city. Categories of testing stations include:

7 Caring Stations (for people with special needs who fail to make prior booking), from 24 to 26 July, will open from 08:00 to 22:00; amongst, service hours of NAT station at Escola dos Moradores de Macau will be extended to 24:00; certain quota in caring stations will be reserved for the general population who are required to undergo NAT; 48 General Stations (prior booking required), from 24 to 26 July, will open from 08:00 to 22:00; amongst, service hours of 6 general stations will be extended to 24:00 (namely, Macao Federation of Trade Unions Workers Stadium – Hall A - 1/F, ) Keang Peng Middle School (Secondary Section), Sino-Portuguese Technical Professional School – Indoor Sports Hall, Sheng Kung Hui Choi Kou School (Macau), Mong-Ha Sports Centre -1/F, and Macau Baptist College); in addition, from 24 to 26 July, NAT stations at hotels (except Venetian Cotai Arena A, B and C, and MGM Macau – The Grand Ballroom) and Macau International Airport (B51-B61), will open from 10:00 to 13:00; 14:00 to 20:00; 2 Self-paid Stations (prior booking required) remain open; 2 mobile NAT buses (prior booking required), from 24 to 26 July, will open from 09:00 to 22:00.

All general stations and self-paid stations are equipped with a caring channel. The 7 caring stations and the caring channel of general stations will be open to children under 6 years of age, elderly aged 70 or more, pregnant women, holders of Disability Assessment Registration Card or people with reduced mobility; such users can also be accompanied by one person if necessary.

Besides, the number and opening hours of NAT stations will be adjusted according to the situation of the epidemic and resumption of work, and the NAT arrangements after 26 July will be announced in due course.

Shorten waiting time

To shorten the queuing time, people in need of special care are suggested to book the test in general testing stations with the assistance of families or friends, and then utilize the priority channel there. Prior booking is required in general testing stations. Persons with bookings are urged to arrive on time, late arrivals will have to book again. However, residents need not arrive too early, those arriving more than half an hour early will be denied entry. Original of identity document (same document used in Macao Health Code; non-residents please present travel document), booking code and a screenshot of the Macao Health Code must be presented for the test.

The public are urged to undergo NAT sampling at nearby stations. Avoid using public transport for collective use. Maintain a distance of one metre when waiting for sampling and follow the instructions on-site.

Take a rapid antigen self-test before heading to NAT station

Before going to the NAT stations to get tested, the public must first perform a rapid antigen test (RAT) by themselves. If tested negative, go to the NAT station for sampling as scheduled. Upon entry into the NAT station, present a health code containing a RAT negative result or a photo showing a RAT negative result; otherwise, such entry would be denied.

If the RAT result is positive, regardless of whether you have fever, respiratory symptoms or other discomfort, you should call an ambulance (Tel: 119, 120 or 2857 2222) and reporting the result through Macao Health Code. The declarant and the co-living individuals must stay home and wait patiently for being transferred to the quarantine site by the designated ambulance. Relevant nucleic acid testing will be arranged for all of them by the authorities.

While waiting for transferal, the concerned residents are reminded to pay attention to the followings:

Wear a mask properly, stay home and wait for transferal to quarantine station. Do not go out, and avoid taking public transport; While home, stay in an isolated room if possible. Avoid contact with people living together; Do not undergo testing at NAT station.

NAT requirement is not a condition for going to work

The NAT is not considered as a prerequisite for going to work, and employers are encouraged to exercise discretion and allow staff to go for testing during working hours which helps to divert flow of people. Meanwhile, the employers or working units should confirm that their employees/staff have been sampled within 24 hours (for key groups) or 48 hours (for people leaving home for work).

Points to note

Individuals intending to receive a COVID-19 vaccine must complete the NATs first, and then wait for at least 24 hours before getting vaccinated. In the meantime, NATs must be conducted at least 24 hours apart.

Points to note for all people in Macao during the consolidation period

All members of the public are required to take a rapid antigen self-test and have it declared every day; otherwise, the health code will be changed to a yellow code on the subsequent day; a supplement must be completed and declared on that day in order to restore a green code. If RAT is not carried out for two consecutive days, the health code will be turned into a red code, a nucleic acid test with negative result will be required to restore a green health code. Those tested positive in RAT should call the Fire Services Bureau; do not go out. For individuals being exempted from the recent rounds of Citywide NAT Programmes, namely infants and young children born after 1 July 2019, as well as the elderly and disabled persons who have difficulty in walking or who need care from others, they are also required to take and report the daily RAT during this period. Do not go out unless deemed necessary; strictly abide by all anti-epidemic regulations, maintain good household hygiene and adopt proper personal protective measures. Wear a KN95 mask when going out or working; stagger commuting hours; avoid crowd gathering. Submit to Citywide NAT on 30 and 31 July.

QR code for NAT booking

List of NAT sampling stations for key groups and people leaving home for work

Opening hours of 48 General Stations from 24 to 26 July: from 08:00 to 22:00; amongst, service hours of 6 general stations will be extended to 24:00 (namely, Macao Federation of Trade Unions Workers Stadium – Hall A - 1/F, ) Keang Peng Middle School (Secondary Section), Sino-Portuguese Technical Professional School – Indoor Sports Hall, Sheng Kung Hui Choi Kou School (Macau), Mong-Ha Sports Centre -1/F, and Macau Baptist College); in addition, opening hours of NAT stations at hotels (except Venetian Cotai Arena A, B and C, and MGM Macau – The Grand Ballroom) and Macau International Airport (B51-B61) from 24 to 26 July: from 10:00 to 13:00; and from 14:00 to 20:00;

Opening hours of 7 Caring Stations from 24 to 26 July: from 08:00 to 22:00; amongst, service hours of NAT station at Escola dos Moradores de Macau will be extended to 24:00;

Opening hours of 2 mobile NAT buses from 24 to 26 July: from 09:00 to 22:00.