RE: US RT 7 CLOSED - SUNDERLAND

Roadway is back open

 

From: Sheehan, Nicholas via DPS.VSPMedia
Sent: Saturday, July 23, 2022 3:46 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert
Subject: US RT 7 CLOSED - SUNDERLAND

 

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Shaftsbury Barracks

 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

US RT 7 Is currently closed at exits 3 & 4 due to a car fire on the roadway in Sunderland.

 

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as

appropriate.

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

 

