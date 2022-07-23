RE: US RT 7 CLOSED - SUNDERLAND
Roadway is back open
Subject: US RT 7 CLOSED - SUNDERLAND
Shaftsbury Barracks
US RT 7 Is currently closed at exits 3 & 4 due to a car fire on the roadway in Sunderland.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as
appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.