UPDATE: Anne Swett has been safely located.

Thank you for your assistance in this matter.

The Saco Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for 66-year-old Anne Swett of Saco. Swett was last seen Friday morning, June 22, 2022 at her home on Ocean Park Road in Saco. Swett was supposed to meet a friend in Massachusetts Friday but never showed up. Swett who suffers from schizophrenia and Bi-Polar disorder may be driving a gray 2016 Honda Accord, Maine Registration Plate 473ASD. Swett is an Asian female, 5’05”, 110 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone who sees Anne Swett or has information should call the Saco Police Department at 207-284-4535.

