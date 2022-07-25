General Manager for NGU Sports Lighting, LLC. Announced

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mike Lorenz, CEO of NGU Sports Lighting, LLC, announced last week the appointment of Gen DeSpirito as General Manager of NGU Sports Lighting, due to the continued growth, expansion, and success since the company opened 4 years ago.

Gen DeSpirito will assume responsibility for the General Manager role effective immediately. Gen brings a background in building successful customer-centric project management and pre-sales teams both at Ephesus Sports Lighting and NGU Sports Lighting, LLC. In addition, she has an expansive background of over 20 years of building various teams in sales, customer retention, engineering project management, advanced services engineering, and operations teams. Prior to joining NGU Sports Lighting, Gen previously worked at Ephesus Sports Lighting (Signify) and Charter Communications. “We are fortunate to have someone of Gen DeSpirito's caliber and experience step up to lead NGU Sports Lighting said Mike. We are at a critical moment and we need the focus to successful implement our strategy and vision to take advantage of the market opportunities ahead.”