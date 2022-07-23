CORAL GABLES MUSEUM TO HOST PURPLEBERRY JAM’S ALBUM RELEASE PARTY AT GALLERY NIGHT, ON FRIDAY, AUGUST 5TH

Purpleberry Jam performing at the Coral Gables Museum Gallery Night at the Coral Gables Museum Florida Guitar Foundation's Open Mic

Gallery Night comes back to the Coral Gables Museum on August 5th, at 6:00 PM. Enjoy live music, Florida Guitar Foundation’s open mic, and a cocktail bar.

The museum is proud to provide local up-and-coming artists with a space and opportunity to engage with the community here in Coral Gables.” — Public Relations and Community Outreach Officer Pamela Londono

CORAL GABLES, FL, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gallery Night comes back to the Coral Gables Museum next Friday, August 5th, from 6:00 to 10:00 PM. Among the offerings and amenities this time are live music, Florida Guitar Foundation’s open mic, and a cocktail bar.

In the courtyard, Purpleberry Jam will release their new album “Violet”, which features a unique blend of Funk, Rock, Rhythm & Blues while infusing modern flavors. They will also be performing covers of rock classics like Santana, Jimi Hendrix, and more. ​​“This album is a culmination of two years of hard work and motivation to follow our dreams.” says lead bassist and singer Julian Rodriguez. “We’re so excited to share our music and the Coral Gables Museum is the perfect place for us to host our album release party. We’re glad to be able to celebrate this achievement with them as we’ve continued to grow. Other great news that we would like to share is that we are in 1st place in a contest to be the opening act of Audacy’s biggest concert of the year at the Hollywood Bowl! We hope that our friends and crowd at Gallery Night can vote to help us win.”

“The museum is proud to provide local up-and-coming artists with a space and opportunity to engage with the community here in Coral Gables. Having watched Purpleberry Jam perform here occasionally over the past two years, we are glad to celebrate this important accomplishment with them - they have become a community favorite!” says Public Relations and Community Outreach Officer Pamela Londono.

As an added treat, iRoll Sushi will be joining us, serving delicious distinctive ingredients and high-quality fresh raw fish that will delight every customer. Their iconic food truck will be “rolling” into the side of our courtyard from 6 - 10 PM, ready to roll sushi to your demand!

Inside the museum, visitors can enjoy the exhibitions, free of charge. Currently on view are “Painting in Excess; Kyiv’s Art Revival, 1985-1993”; “Capture DOWNTOWN Coral Gables”; “Mechanics; Recent Paintings by Jefreid Lotti”; and “Points East - Montauk/Miami”, along with our permanent exhibition, “Creating the Dream”. A new poster/flyer of the exhibition “Mechanics”, on the work of young local artist Jefreid Lotti, with text by art critic Joaquin Badajoz, will be available for the public to pick up at the Lobby. This show, of great popularity, compiles over 15 recent paintings by Lotti.

Beginning at 7 PM, Florida Guitar Foundation will be hosting its monthly open mic night in the Community Meeting Room. All classical guitar or similar fingerstyle players are invited to bring their instruments and get on stage. These sessions provide a supportive, low-pressure environment in which musicians can hone their performance skills or show off a new piece they’ve been working on.

Recent publications, posters, tote bags, apparel items, and souvenirs from the Museum’s gift shop will be available for sale at the reception desk. They are also available through the Museum’s online gift shop. When buying one or more of our amazing designs, you are helping fund our continued growth and development of educational and community programming.

Become a member to support the museum’s programs and exhibitions and obtain a 10% discount on all gift shop items.

Exhibitions currently on view:

Painting in Excess: Kyiv’s Art Revival 1985-1993

Capture DOWNTOWN Coral Gables

MECHANICS: Recent Paintings by Jefreid Lotti

Points East - Montauk/Miami

Read what our visitors are saying!

“I think it’s fantastic. What more do you want? You’re in the Gables, you have a museum of art, drinks. It’s free culture, why not? Once a month is not enough!” - Ismael Llano

“My girlfriends and I do not miss Gallery Night. The Museum is the place to be on a Friday night. They always have something interesting going on besides the shows. I love it!” - Mirna Beletti



Online Gift Shop | Become a Member | Donate



For more information, please contact:

Pamela Londono

Public Relations and Community Outreach Officer, Coral Gables Museum

e-mail: pamela@coralgablesmuseum.org

Phone: 305-603-8067



About the Coral Gables Museum:

The Coral Gables Museum fosters an appreciation for the Civic Arts in Coral Gables. It explores and celebrates the history, vision, urban and environmental design, and cultural landscape of the City Beautiful within a broad audience that goes from children, families, and community members to national and international visitors. The museum optimizes its mission by cultivating effective partnerships, and providing programming that includes exhibitions, educational programs, lectures, tours, publications and special events.

Gallery Night at the Coral Gables Museum