TAJIKISTAN, July 23 - Today, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, sent a congratulatory telegram to the newly elected President of the Republic of India, Draupadi Murmu, which, in particular, reads:

"Your Excellency,

I have the honor to convey to you our kind congratulations and best wishes on your election to the high office of the President of the Republic of India.

India enjoys great prestige in the international arena and the Republic of Tajikistan is always interested in developing and expanding relations of friendship and multifaceted cooperation with India in all areas of mutual interests.

This year, Tajikistan and India are celebrating the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. It is gratifying that during this period the interstate relations of our countries have developed significantly, embracing new constructive facets.

I express the hope that you, as the President of India, will make the necessary efforts to fruitfully advance this process.

I am sure that through joint efforts we will raise the partnership between the two countries to new levels in accordance with the fundamental interests of our peoples.

I wish you good health and great success in fulfilling your mission, and peace, stability, welfare and continued prosperity to the friendly people of India.”