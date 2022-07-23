Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks/ DUI #1

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A2003990

RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Charlotte Hartman

STATION: St Albans                      

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 07/23/2022 at approximately 0151 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Bushey Rd by Viens Rd, Swanton VT

 

VIOLATION: DUI #1

ACCUSED: Joshua Ryea                                               

AGE: 20

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg Falls, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:        

 

On 07/23/2022 at approximately 0151 hours, Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop in the location of Bushey Rd by Viens Rd in the town of Swanton for a speeding violation. The operator was identified as Joshua Ryea(20) of Enosburg Falls. Ryea showed signs of alcohol impairment and was screened for DUI. Ryea was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the St. Albans State Police barracks for processing.

 

Ryea was released to a sober adult and ordered to appear in Franklin County Superior Court for the charge of DUI #1.

 

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/08/2022 at 0830 hours            

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: NO  

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: YES

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

Trooper Charlotte Hartman(232)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

(802)524-5993

Charlotte.hartman@vermont.gov

 

