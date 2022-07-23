Rutland Barracks/ Domestic Assault, Unlawful Mischief

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B4003932

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trp. Patrick Tingle

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: 7/22/2022, at approximately 0246 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Us Rt 4, Mendon, Vermont

VIOLATION: Domestic assault & unlawful mischief

ACCUSED: Khry Walker

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 7/22/2022, at approximately 0246 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of a domestic disturbance on Us Rt 4 in the Town of Mendon. Through investigation it was determined Walker caused pain or injury to a family or household member and damaged property. Walker was located later in the day by Rutland City Police Department and taken into custody and transported to the Rutland State Police Barracks for processing and later transported to Vermont Superior Court Rutland Criminal Division for arraignment.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 7/22/2022

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.