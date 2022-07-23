Rutland Barracks/ Domestic Assault, Unlawful Mischief
CASE#: 22B4003932
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trp. Patrick Tingle
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: 7/22/2022, at approximately 0246 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Us Rt 4, Mendon, Vermont
VIOLATION: Domestic assault & unlawful mischief
ACCUSED: Khry Walker
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 7/22/2022, at approximately 0246 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of a domestic disturbance on Us Rt 4 in the Town of Mendon. Through investigation it was determined Walker caused pain or injury to a family or household member and damaged property. Walker was located later in the day by Rutland City Police Department and taken into custody and transported to the Rutland State Police Barracks for processing and later transported to Vermont Superior Court Rutland Criminal Division for arraignment.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 7/22/2022
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
