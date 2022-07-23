Rutland Barracks / Single Motor Vehicle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22B4003942
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathaniel Nevison
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 07/22/2022 at 1942 hours
TOWN: Clarendon
ROADWAY: Cold River Road
WEATHER: CLEAR
ROAD CONDITIONS: DRY
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Robert Harrington
AGE: 62
SEAT BELT? No
VEHICLE MAKE: Lincoln
VEHICLE MODEL: Town Car
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
HOSPITAL: Rutland Regional Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 07/22/2022 at 1942 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police, Rutland Barracks responded to a single-vehicle crash on Cold River Road near Windy Lane in the Town of N Clarendon.
The operator of vehicle #1 was identified as Robert Harrington, age 62 of Rutland Town, VT. Through investigation it was determined Vehicle #1 was travelling northbound on Cold River Road when it attempted to pass a vehicle while navigating a curve. There was a vehicle approaching in the southbound lane and Operator #1 swerved to avoid striking the vehicle causing him to lose control, exit the roadway, and strike a tree. Robert Harrington was transferred to Rutland Regional Medical Center where he ultimately died from injuries sustained during the crash.