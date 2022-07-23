Submit Release
Rutland Barracks / Single Motor Vehicle Crash

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#:  22B4003942                                        

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathaniel Nevison

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: 07/22/2022 at 1942 hours

TOWN: Clarendon

ROADWAY: Cold River Road

WEATHER: CLEAR     

ROAD CONDITIONS: DRY

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Robert Harrington

AGE: 62

SEAT BELT? No

 

VEHICLE MAKE: Lincoln  

VEHICLE MODEL: Town Car

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

HOSPITAL: Rutland Regional Medical Center

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On 07/22/2022 at 1942 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police, Rutland Barracks responded to a single-vehicle crash on  Cold River Road near Windy Lane in the Town of N Clarendon.

The operator of vehicle #1 was identified as Robert Harrington, age 62 of Rutland Town, VT. Through investigation it was determined Vehicle #1 was travelling northbound on Cold River Road when it attempted to pass a vehicle while navigating a curve. There was a vehicle approaching in the southbound lane and Operator #1 swerved to avoid striking the vehicle causing him to lose control, exit the roadway, and strike a tree. Robert Harrington was transferred to Rutland Regional Medical Center where he ultimately died from injuries sustained during the crash.

 

