Rutland Barracks / Single Motor Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22B4003942

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathaniel Nevison

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 07/22/2022 at 1942 hours

TOWN: Clarendon

ROADWAY: Cold River Road

WEATHER: CLEAR

ROAD CONDITIONS: DRY

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Robert Harrington

AGE: 62

SEAT BELT? No

VEHICLE MAKE: Lincoln

VEHICLE MODEL: Town Car

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

HOSPITAL: Rutland Regional Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 07/22/2022 at 1942 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police, Rutland Barracks responded to a single-vehicle crash on Cold River Road near Windy Lane in the Town of N Clarendon.

The operator of vehicle #1 was identified as Robert Harrington, age 62 of Rutland Town, VT. Through investigation it was determined Vehicle #1 was travelling northbound on Cold River Road when it attempted to pass a vehicle while navigating a curve. There was a vehicle approaching in the southbound lane and Operator #1 swerved to avoid striking the vehicle causing him to lose control, exit the roadway, and strike a tree. Robert Harrington was transferred to Rutland Regional Medical Center where he ultimately died from injuries sustained during the crash.