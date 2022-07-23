Award-winning Children’s Book, Treasure Isle, Features at The Twig’s Annual Peter Pan Day

The 18th Annual Peter Pan Day will feature Treasure Isle

Australian author, Catherine Corcoran, appearing for an exclusive in-person reading

AUSTIN, TX, USA, July 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Treasure Isle: A Swashbuckling Tale of a Boy and his Parrot, an award-winning children’s picture book written by Catherine Corcoran and illustrated by Natalie Lundeen, will feature as part of The Twig bookstore’s annual Peter Pan Day celebrations at the Pearl Parkito on Saturday 23 July.

Treasure Isle’s award-winning author, Catherine Corcoran, will be reading and signing copies of the book at the event from 10.30am - 12.30pm.

The 18th annual Peter Pan Day will engage local children with the promise of pirates, mermaids, fairies and treasure, and some old fashioned outdoor fun with stories, crafts and a seashell scavenger hunt.

The event is managed by avid story-reader, Miss Anastasia McKenna, who has been holding children spellbound with her unique, lively style for more than 20 years.

Miss Anastasia said, “We are so excited to be back with the very popular Peter Pan Day at the Pearl Parkito. We will read treasure-themed stories and then we’ll roll up our sleeves and get messy making our own treasure maps, searching for seashells and digging in the treasure chest for treasure!”

Ms. Corcoran said, “What could be more fun than a magical morning filled with pirates, mermaids and treasure? I am delighted to be joining Miss Anastasia for Peter Pan Day and look forward to sharing my story with some of San Antonio’s youngest adventure-seekers.”

Treasure Isle: A Swashbuckling Tale of a Boy and his Parrot is published by Land Ahoy Press and is available at The Twig, Portkey Books and https://treasureislebook.com.

- ENDS -