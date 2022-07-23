Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents apprehend gang members

LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents from the Hebbronville station arrested two gang members attempting to enter the United States illegally near Hebbronville, Texas.

Both incidents occurred during the evening of July 20, when agents from the Hebbronville Station arrested the individuals near the town. The first subject was identified as Erick Amaya-Carrillos, a 21-year-old Mexican national and MS-13 gang member. The second individual was identified as Nelson Garcia-Flores, a 43-year-old Honduran national and Gulf Cartel member.

Both individuals were taken into custody pending further investigation.

To report suspicious activity such as human and/or drug smuggling, contact the Laredo Sector Border Patrol toll free at 1-800-343-1994.