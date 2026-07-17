CBP officers in Rochester seize counterfeit FIFA jerseys

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers seized 80 counterfeit soccer jerseys, including 40 FIFA jerseys, at the Rochester port of entry this month.

The jerseys, discovered during a shipment inspection, were determined to be inauthentic and were seized for bearing counterfeit trademarks. The total Manufacturer Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) value would be approximately $12,200 if the jerseys were genuine.

Counterfeit World Cup FIFA and soccer jerseys seized at the Rochester, N.Y. Port of Entry.

“During high-profile events like the World Cup, we often see an increase in imported counterfeit items as criminals attempt to exploit potential consumers looking for popular brands,” said Rochester Port Director John Benson. “Our officers and import specialists work hard to identify and intercept these items to protect the consumer and businesses.”

CBP has the authority to detain, seize, forfeit, and ultimately destroy imported merchandise if it bears an infringing trademark or copyright that has been registered with the United States Patent and Trademark Office or the United States Copyright Office and has subsequently been recorded with CBP through the e-Recordation program. https://iprr.cbp.gov/s/. Other violations can include misclassification of merchandise, false country-of-origin markings, health and safety issues, and valuation issues.

Trade in counterfeit and pirated goods threatens America’s innovation economy, the competitiveness of our businesses, the livelihoods of U.S. workers, and, in some cases, national security and the health and safety of consumers. It is also against the law to import counterfeit or pirated merchandise and individual consumers may be liable for a fine even if they did not intend to import counterfeit or pirated merchandise.

If you have information about counterfeit merchandise being illegally imported into the U.S., CBP encourages you to submit an E-Allegation. The E-Allegation reporting tool provides a means for the public to anonymously report to CBP any suspected violations of trade laws or regulations related to the importation of goods into the U.S.

CBP has established an educational initiative to raise consumer awareness about the consequences and dangers that can be associated with the purchase of counterfeit and pirated goods. Information about the Truth Behind Counterfeits campaign can be found at The Truth Behind Counterfeits | U.S. Customs and Border Protection (cbp.gov)

CBP officers and agriculture specialists from the Office of Field Operations lead the border security mission at Ports of Entry. They screen travelers and cargo, searching for illicit narcotics, unreported currency, weapons, counterfeit goods, prohibited agriculture, invasive weeds and pests, and other products that threaten public safety and economic vitality.

Follow us on X: @CBPBuffalo and @DFOBuffalo.