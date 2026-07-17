CBP is hiring veterans and military spouses

WASHINGTON – U.S. Customs and Border Protection is recruiting to fill mission-critical roles in law enforcement and mission operations support positions at locations throughout the United States, and will host a live virtual event at 2 pm ET, July 23, 2026, to highlight career opportunities available for veterans and military spouses.

“CBP is an extremely welcoming employer for veterans and military spouses,” said CBP Office of Human Resources Management Assistant Commissioner Andrea Bright. “With about a quarter of our workforce having served in the military, veterans feel at home with our mission-based focus and culture of teamwork and support.”

Registration is available online. The webinar will provide participants with an opportunity to engage directly with CBP recruiters.

CBP offers training, competitive pay and robust benefits. New CBP officers and agents may be eligible for up to $60,000 in incentive payments for certain locations. Federal hiring regulations apply to all CBP positions. U.S. citizenship is required. Comprehensive information about specific positions is available at join.cbp.gov. Some military spouses are eligible for a noncompetitive appointment authority designed to help them get a federal job.

Individuals interested in CBP career opportunities can sign up for the CBP Talent Network to receive additional information and connect with a recruiter. Discover CBP career paths, incentives, and benefits at careers.cbp.gov.

Follow CBP at @CBPJobs on X, @CBPJobs on Instagram, @CBPJobs on Facebook, @CBPJobs on Threads and CBP on LinkedIn.