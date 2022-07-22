Submit Release
Council President Albornoz and Vice President Glass will discuss the latest election information and expansion of the Montgomery County Council during July 25 media availability at 11 a.m.

MARYLAND, July 22 - For Immediate Release: Friday, July 22, 2022

Montgomery County Board of Elections Public Information Officer Dr. Gilberto Zelaya and Health and Human Services Public Health Emergency Preparedness Manager Sean O’Donnell will join the discussion


Rockville, Md., July 22, 2022—On Monday, July 25 at 11 a.m., Council President Gabe Albornoz will be joined by Council Vice President Evan Glass, Montgomery County Board of Elections spokesperson Dr. Gilberto Zelaya and Health and Human Services Public Health Emergency Preparedness Manager Sean O’Donnell for a media availability via Zoom.  

Council Vice President Glass will discuss the expansion of the twentieth Montgomery County Council, following the unofficial primary election results and his leadership on the Montgomery County Charter change that created two new district Council seats. This additional local representation is necessary to keep up with the County’s growth and the needs of residents.  

Dr. Zelaya will provide an update on mail-in and other ballot counts and answer questions from the media. 

Council President Albornoz will provide an update on a variety of topics on the Council’s agenda for the last meeting of the summer on Tuesday, including paid parental leave for County employees, the establishment of gender-inclusive restrooms, recommended Charter amendments and more.  

Mr. O’Donnell will provide a public health update including information about Monkeypox vaccinations.  

The media availability will be held via Zoom and is for credentialed members of the media.  

Release ID: 22-284
Media Contact: Lucia Jimenez 240-777-7832, Lillian Cruz 240-777-7801
Categories: Evan Glass, Gabe Albornoz

