NEW ORIGINAL BOOK PRESENTS PLETHORA OF ONLY "FIRST SENTENCES" AND ASKS WHETHER READERS WOULD KEEP GOING
PLANET Q BY PETER QUINONES
If ever there was an independent book of 2022 that demands wide attention, seems destined to be a cult favorite and outshine its peers, it's PLANET Q.”UNITED STATES, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times.”
— Portland Book Review
That’s the first sentence of Charles Dickens’ A Tale of Two Cities – regularly cited as the bestselling novel of all time at over 200 million copies. Whether the opening sentence was enough to draw in readers, it certainly didn’t dissuade them.
Now, in a somewhat strange but completely original work, author Peter Quinones has published PLANET Q, which invites readers to try out hundreds of “story openers” with the following question in mind – If they started reading a story and this was the first sentence, would they want to continue reading?
PLANET Q is a book of story openers, not a whole novel or collection of stories. Response so far is very positive from both readers and reviewers.
Foluso Falaye of Manhattan Book Review sums it up best: “Like a piece of artwork that combines the creativity of different artists, PLANET Q leaves it to readers to complete the stories in the book with their imagination. The hundreds of hilarious, intriguing, and unexpectedly profound story openers are brilliantly structured to inspire curiosity and spark the reader’s creativity. Peter Quinones initiates an amazing cognitive trip with social themes such as dating, loneliness, Covid-19, parenting, and more. Prepare to experience a strong, memorable reaction with almost every story opener in PLANET Q, whether it’s shock, laughter, wonder, or deep introspection.”
The book already has been an Amazon #1 bestseller in Literary Short Stories and winner of the Literary Titan Book Award.
"If ever there was an independent book of 2022 that demands wide attention, seems destined to be a cult favorite and outshine its peers, it's PLANET Q,” says the Portland Book Review.
Adds the Seattle Book Review, "No subject is forbidden in this book of wonders."
“He is writing from a place of exact authenticity and originality, despite how strange it appeared,” writes Online Book Club. “It’s admirable to see an author who isn’t shaken up by what the norms ought to be.”
Quinones himself has fun with his craft and writes on his atheisttwister.com website, where he is blogging his entire novel Atheist Twister for free: “Look, we all know that literature, fiction, novels, and short stories have become an elite, acquired taste in our time, in the age of Netflix, Disney and Roku. This is a throwback to the days of when, say, Dickens and others (relax, I’m not comparing myself to Dickens) would publish a novel in installments in a monthly magazine (and drag it out for years in order to get paid per issue).”
Certainly Dickens had the right idea with his opening sentences!
PLANET Q is available on Amazon and other popular retail outlets where books are sold.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Peter Quinones was the book columnist for Patsy Moore's highly acclaimed (now offline) ezine The Bohemian Aesthetic from 2005 - 2007. He has presented papers on Don DeLillo, Saul Bellow and John Updike at American Literature Association conferences and lives on 10 acres of unimproved land in Western New York State. Among his several interests are the land and the sea. Two of his books, Postmodern Deconstruction Madhouse and Planet Q, have been #1 Bestsellers in Amazon categories. Visit https://planetqbook.com.
Peter Quinones
Peter Quinones, Author
+1 917-374-5692
peterquinones79@hotmail.com