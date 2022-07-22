Maine DOE Update – July 22, 2022

From the Maine Department of Education

Reporting Items

News & Updates

Maine DOE Team member Titus O’Rourke is being highlighted as part of the Get to Know the Maine DOE Team Campaign. Learn a little more about Titus.. | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

Professional Development & Training Opportunities

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) and Jobs for Maine Grads (JMG) are partnering to offer a 3-day, 2-night Extended Learning Opportunity (ELO) conference hosted at University of Maine Orono on August 15th through the 17th. All Maine educators focused on expanding access to ELO programming are encouraged to register. | More

The U.S. Department of Education’s Office of English Language Acquisition (OELA) is hosting to a webinar where panelists will discuss best practices and resources for facilitating refugee and immigrant students’ transition into U.S. schools, including scheduling considerations, academic evaluations, and options for registering newcomer students who arrive without academic credentials or who do not meet state academic requirements. | More

The Foreign Language Association of Maine in collaboration with The University of Maine Department of Modern Languages and Classics invites you to the 2022 FLAME Summer Institute. | More

Maine Agriculture in the Classroom (MACITC) is offering a FREE Professional Development Opportunity from National Agriculture in the Classroom and CHS Foundation. The Virtual State of Agriculture is a one-day virtual conference on July 28th from 10:00am – 5:45pm (ET). | More

Latest DOE Career/Project Opportunities:

View current Maine Department of Education employment opportunities here