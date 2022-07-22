Donna Korn endorsed as the right choice for School Board by Broward County Council of Professional Fire Fighters

Deputy Chief Eric Dodge and Donna Korn New Fire Fighter Jake Frew and Donna Korn

Mrs. Korn was once again honored with Broward County Council of Professional Fire Fighters support.

My father was a firefighter as well as my uncles, and many of my family members are currently firefighters – even my daughter’s boyfriend just joined the Fort Lauderdale Fire Department” — Donna Korn

DAVIE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Broward County Council of Professional Firefighters has endorsed Incumbent Donna Korn as their candidate to once again represent Broward County families in the Countywide School Board position, Seat 8.

“I am overjoyed that the firefighters have endorsed me” Korn extolled. “My father was a firefighter as well as my uncles, and many of my family members are currently firefighters – even my daughter’s boyfriend just joined the Fort Lauderdale Fire Department. I can’t thank the Fire Fighter community enough for their continued support” she shared.

Donna has long supported all of Broward’s EMS and Firefighter community. “We believe Donna will make our future a better place,” Chairman J. Scott Bayne said.

This endorsement is coupled with the recent Hispanic Vote endorsement and is coupled with her additional endorsements by the Broward Teacher’s Union, Equality Florida, and the Broward Principals Assistants Association.



A South Florida native, Donna Pilger Korn has dedicated her life to the Broward County community. A graduate of Broward County Schools, she left to attend college at Emory University before returning to teach at Western High School, her alma mater. A mother of three and former PTA President, she transitioned from teacher to School Board Member while also working at Cushman Wakefield as Managing Director of Commercial real estate which she has accomplished for more than 28 years. In her “spare time” she has been a Guardian Ad Litem to be a voice for children without one as well as an integral part of HANDY, Children’s Service Council, Value Adjustment Board, and the Greater Fort Lauderdale Chamber of Commerce.

For more information, please visit DonnaKorn.com




