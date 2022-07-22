2022 USATF MASTERS OUTDOOR NATIONAL TRACK & FIELD CHAMPS: U OF KY JULY 28-31 WITH 66 MEDALISTS AT RECENT WORLD MASTERS
LEXINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The USA Track & Field Masters Outdoor National Championships will be held July 28-31 at the University of Kentucky Outdoor Track Complex, 698 Sports Center Drive, Lexington, KY 40506.
1253 of the world and country’s best athletes come together to showcase masters athletics with competitors from ages 25 to 97 years old. The meet includes 66 medalists from the recent world masters championships in Finland (WMA concluded July 10).
Olympians Attending: The 1984 Olympic Flag Bearer, Ed Burke, 82, from Ukiah, CA, a three-time Olympian and throws great in the hammer, shot, and weight throws. Burke has the longest spanning Olympic career with participation in 1964, 1968 and the 1984 Olympic Games, where he had his best hammer throw at 42. Another
three-time Olympian (1992, 1996, 2000), Michelle Rohl, 56, is entered in the women’s 800, 1500, and 10,000 runs. She has had a tremendous year setting multiple American records and earning gold in 5000M and silver in 1500 & 800m at the WMA Championships.
Attending with most Gold Medal from the recent WMA Championship are Gloria Krug, 91, New Oxford, PA with 6, and Tami Graf, 86, Lusby, MD, with 5.
73 athletes from Kentucky are entered including Lexington resident Heather Ferguson, returning champion for 45-49 women in the 100 meters, also entered in the 200 and 400. James Lindberg of Fort Thomas is returning champion in the men’s 60-64 400 meters. Jane Wigginton of Sadieville is returning champion in the women’s 40-44 high jump. Rob Arnold of Louisville is returning champion for men 45-49 in the 200 meters.
Meet’s oldest entrants: Betty Lindberg, 97, Atlanta GA, in 100M, 200M, 400M, 800M, and 1500M; and Richard Soller, 95, North Bend, OH, in 100M, 200M, and Long Jump.
Athletes from 13 countries are attending; Australia, Bahamas, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Ecuador, El Salvador, France, Great Britain, Ireland, Poland, Sweden, and Venezuela. Foreign athletes may not displace U.S. medalists but are given duplicate awards.
"The Freeze" of the Atlanta Braves games, also known as Durran Dunn, 40, who medaled in the 100m and 200m at WMA in Finland, will be competing in Kentucky. He will be offering two Freeze Bobble-heads in a raffle with the proceeds going to the American WMA Travel Grant Program. Tickets will be sold at the National Masters News table for $10 a ticket.
Events run each day - Thurs 7AM-2:45 PM, Friday 8AM-4:30, Saturday 7AM-2PM, Sunday 8AM-2:40 PM. The full schedule can be found here: https://tinyurl.com/mt25e3nn
All athletes may be subject to drug testing by USADA at the meet.
Media and spectators welcome. For Media athlete interviews or information on site contact Bob Weiner weinerpublic@comcast.net 202-306-1200 and Sandy Triolo at MTFCommChair@gmail.com
Media Info: https://tinyurl.com/2knxbu6t
DETAILED EVENT INFORMATION:
https://www.usatf.org/events/2022/2022-usatf-masters-outdoor-championships
