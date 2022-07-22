WeAudtition Group takes Comic-con by storm, they are a groundbreaking platform and the group to be with in 2022.
WeAudition is a groundbreaking platform for our times. Darren Darnborough and Richard Cambridge created WeAudition to help their actor community be efficient and productive. You can Audition Actors or hold general meetings easily & efficiently from anywhere. Interact with or direct actors & record multiple takes. WeAudition is used daily by top Casting Directors, Agents, Managers & Filmmakers around the world. Most auditions & meetings will be invite only. WeAudition is Video Chat for Actors. They provide an online video-chat solution for the entertainment industry, giving Casting Directors, Producers, Agents and Managers the tools to hold efficient online auditions and meetings with Actors. For Actors, they connect them with other actors and industry professionals, through high-quality video chat, to rehearse, get advice, self-tape and audition, for opportunities throughout the world. This game-changing approach saves time and money for all sides of the entertainment industry and encourages diverse and widespread opportunities when searching for and hiring qualified talent for film, TV and theatre.
Attending this year’s Comic-con from “We Audition” will be the following players: Kallie Hu (Grease), Darren Darnborough (True Blood), Jona Xiao (The Flash), Christopher Ammanuel (Black Lightning), Carrie Bernans (Black Panther), Rez Kempton (The Mummy), Sophie Holland (Witcher), Richard Cambridge (The It Crowd), Erica Barry (Don’t Wait Create)
Media Partners: DEADLINE, CASTING SOCIETY OF AMERICA, KIMBALL ENTERTAINMENT, LA CASA DE CAMINO HOTEL LAGUNA BEACH, “DON’T WAIT, CREATE”
WHEN: VIP TALENT PARTY
FRIDAY 22 JULY 2022
5PM-8PM
WHERE: WESTBREW DOWNTOWN, 701 ISLAND AVE., SAN DIEGO, CA 92101
