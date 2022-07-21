Working visit to the Kyrgyz Republic

TAJIKISTAN, July 21 - On July 21, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, left for the Kyrgyz Republic to participate in the Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia.

At the Dushanbe International Airport, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, was seen off by the Chairman of the Majlisi namoyandagon Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Tajikistan, the First Deputy Head of the Executive Office of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan and other officials.

On this trip, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, is accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Minister of Transport and other officials.