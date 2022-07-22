The leading Saudi Online Travel Agency MyHotels® offers seamless Umrah-related services to Muslims all over the world

Submit Release
MyHotels Logo

Emad Alabbas - CEO

MyHotels® offers seamless Umrah-related services to Muslims all over the world. The agency has several travel platforms serving businesses and individuals.

‘We are happy and proud to re-release our improved Umrah platforms making them intuitive with the main aim of providing the best customer experience possible,’ said.”
— Emad Alabbas, the CEO of MyHotels®
MAKKAH, MECCA, SAUDI ARABIA, July 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Saudi's leading online travel agency, MyHotels® is now offering two Umrah-related services to serve international Muslims directly and Umrah Operators. The agency has several travel platforms serving businesses and individuals. They help individuals to acquire the best experience at Mecca when they go for the Umrah. They also offer services to Umrah operators to arrange everything for their clients’ Umrah without any hassle.

They have an Umrah B2C package called Umrah Dynamic Packages for Individuals https://Visa.MyHotels.SA : This provides non-GCC Muslim planning to perform Umrah the ability to create and customize dynamic packages, which include Umrah e-visa, Makkah & Madinah accommodation, Makkah & Madinah transportation, and ground services to explore the beauty of Makkah and Madinah.

They also have an Umrah B2B platform that serves professional travel operators https://Umrah.MyHotels.SA : Saudi Umrah Operators (UO) can now book Makkah & Madinah accommodations, transportations, and generate Booking Reference Number Identifications (BRN IDs), which is a requirement to be used through the Saudi Umrah Systems Services Center (MUKHA) to issue Umrah e-visa to their clients (External Agents). The operators do not have to worry about anything and will be able to offer their clients the best Umrah experience.

With international reservation services for Business (B2B): inclusive accommodations, transportation, and activities & tours. https://B2B.MyHotels.SA .

The website can offers a brilliant platform for users from all over the world https://www.MyHotels.SA . Individuals can book their necessary travel-related services on their own by using MyHotels's website and app, available on Google Play and Apple Store. They can also book their packages through the intuitive and easy-to-use app, which is available on Google Play and Apple Store, as well as their Website.

MyHotels® is an international online travel agency (OTA) and Umrah online travel agency (Umrah OTA) founded in 2016. It is licensed by the Saudi Ministry of Tourism and certified by the Saudi Ministry of Hajj & Umrah. It is one of the exclusive 34 Umrah OTAs and one of the exclusive 18 Umrah Dynamic Packages Service Providers with Umrah e-visa. Find out more at https://www.MyHotels.SA.

Address: Office 302, Floor 5, Building 8084, Abdullah Ibn Alabbas Street, Al Shoqiyah District, Zip Code 24232, Makkah, Saudi Arabia
https://youtube.com/MyHotelsSA

MyHotels for globally Hotels Bookings https://myhotels.co/3ssRX1A, All our offers and prices included fees and taxes, and there are no hidden fees

