Thrust Flight Increases Piper Purchase to 22 Aircraft
This $12 million Investment will help Thrust Flight Meet Rapidly Growing Demand for their Zero Time to Airline ProgramADDISON, TEXAS, USA, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Thrust Flight Group, a professional flight academy based at Addison Airport, is excited to announce an additional purchase of 8 brand new Piper Archer TX aircraft for its flight training fleet as well as 2 Piper Seminole aircraft.
This purchase comes on the heels of the delivery of 6 brand new Piper Archers delivered in the past month. Thrust Flight is scheduled to receive an additional 6 Piper Archer TX Aircraft in Q3 of this year.
With this order Thrust Flight will have 20 Piper Archer TX aircraft in their fleet and 4 Piper Seminole aircraft in addition to Cessna 172 and SportCruiser aircraft.
These state-of-the-art Piper Archer TX and Seminole Aircraft come equipped with the G1000 avionics suite, adding to Thrust Flight’s large fleet of all-glass aircraft. They’ll also include air-conditioning to keep students and instructors comfortable in the Texas heat.
“We’re extremely happy with the Piper Archers we’ve received so far. This and future orders of Piper aircraft enable us to continuously improve and expand our fleet to meet the high demand for our professional pilot programs,” says Patrick Arnzen, CEO of Thrust Flight.
The new Piper Seminole aircraft will arrive in the second quarter of 2023 from the Piper Aircraft factory in Vero Beach, FL and the Piper Archer TX aircraft are expected to deliver in Q3-Q4 of 2023. They’ll be used at Thrust Flight’s two locations at Addison Airport and North Texas Regional Airport.
Thrust Flight Piper Archer
About Thrust Flight: Thrust Flight is a leading professional flight academy located at Addison Airport. They offer flight instruction services for many different aviation ratings and certificates. Through their Zero Time to Airline® program, they prepare flight students for a career at the airlines. To learn more about Thrust Flight, visit the company’s website at www.thrustflight.com.
About Piper Aircraft
Piper Aircraft Inc., headquartered in Vero Beach, Fla., offers aviators throughout the world efficient and reliable single and twin-engine aircraft and is the first general aviation aircraft manufacturer in the world to certify Garmin Autoland. The single-engine M-Class series – the M600SLS, M500, and M350 – offers businesses and individuals elegant performance, value, and a superior ownership experience. The Personal Class Seneca V, Archer LX, and Archer DLX balance proven performance, efficiency, and simplicity in a piston-powered aircraft. The Trainer Class Pilot 100i, Archer TX, Archer DX, Arrow, Seminole, and Seneca V aircraft form the most complete technically-advanced line of pilot training aircraft in the world. Piper is a member of the General Aviation Manufacturers Association. To learn more about Piper Aircraft, visit the company’s website at www.piper.com.
