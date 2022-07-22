Submit Release
Man Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Outdoor Fire 

CHELMSFORDChelmsford Fire Chief Gary Ryan, State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey, and Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan said today that a Chelmsford man has succumbed to injuries sustained during an outdoor fire that grew out of control while he was using a propane torch.

“On behalf of the Chelmsford Fire Department, I want to express our condolences to the victim’s family and loved ones,” said Chief Ryan. “This was a tragedy for them, and they remain in our thoughts. I’d also like to remind the community to use caution and follow manufacturer’s instructions when using any kind of torch. A propane torch can reach temperatures of more than 3,000 degrees Fahrenheit and easily ignite combustible materials.”

“Outdoor fire safety is important all year long, but especially while most of Massachusetts is in significant drought status,” said State Fire Marshal Ostroskey. “Even a small fire outdoors can quickly grow to dangerous sizes in these conditions. Brush and wildland fires can burn acres of land, putting people and homes in jeopardy and presenting serious safety issues for firefighters.”

Chelmsford firefighters responded to the area of 12 Stearns St. shortly after noon on Wednesday for a report of a fire with injuries. On arrival, they encountered two injured parties and observed a shed in the yard that was fully involved. One victim, an older adult male, was transported by MedFlight for medical care but succumbed to his injuries Thursday. The fire was knocked down within half an hour.

The Billerica Fire Department provided station coverage during the incident.

