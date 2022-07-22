Working Visit of His Excellency Micheál Martin, Taoiseach of Ireland, 21 to 22 July 2022

Taoiseach of Ireland, Micheál Martin, met Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the Istana today. Both leaders reaffirmed the good relations between Singapore and Ireland, and addressed areas for further cooperation, such as trade and investment, green growth, food security and climate change. They also exchanged views on domestic and global developments, including the war in Ukraine and its impact on global energy markets.

Taoiseach Martin also had a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong. They reaffirmed the importance of upholding a rules-based multilateral system, discussed the challenges of climate change and rising food and energy prices, and agreed that there was room for further cooperation in areas such as sustainable development and low-carbon solutions.

Taoiseach Martin will depart Singapore later today.

. . . . .

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

22 JULY 2022

. . . . .

Photo caption: Meeting between Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Taoiseach of Ireland Micheál Martin, 22 July 2022

Photo credit: Ministry of Communications and Information (MCI)

Photo caption: Meeting between Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Taoiseach of Ireland Micheál Martin, 22 July 2022

Photo credit: Ministry of Communications and Information (MCI)

Photo caption: Meeting between Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong and Taoiseach of Ireland Micheál Martin, 22 July 2022

Photo credit: Ministry of Communications and Information (MCI)

Photo caption: Meeting between Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong andTaoiseach of Ireland Micheál Martin, 22 July 2022

Photo credit: Ministry of Communications and Information (MCI)