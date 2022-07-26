Hempstead ISD Superintendent Offers Free Access to Interactive Early Literacy Program, Footsteps2Brilliance
Hempstead TX families now have free access to a proven interactive literacy program thanks to a new partnership between Hempstead ISD and Footsteps2Brilliance.
I believe that we can go to higher heights in Hempstead, and engaging our families and community members will be beneficial for the advancement of our students.”HEMPSTEAD, TX, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Early learners and their families in Hempstead, TX now have free access to a proven, interactive literacy program at their fingertips as a result of a new partnership between Hempstead Independent School District and Footsteps2Brilliance.
No strategy offers a greater return on educational investment than helping families prepare their children for academic success even before they enroll in school. To fulfill this mission, Hempstead ISD Superintendent Herbert O’Neil has partnered with Footsteps2Brilliance, an early learning program that has been recognized by the White House Initiative on Educational Excellence for its proven track record of scaling early literacy solutions communitywide.
“I believe that we can go to higher heights in Hempstead, and engaging our families and community members will be beneficial for the advancement of our students,” Superintendent O’Neil, said. “Through this initiative, we are addressing the continued increase of our early learner’s needs by working with our families and schools to build a comprehensive literacy support program.”
Through this initiative, Hempstead ISD is providing access to the Footsteps2Brilliance bilingual learning program for all birth through graduation children and their families in Hempstead, TX. The system is accessible 24/7 from the smartphones, tablets, and computers that families already own — with or without Internet access. Anyone residing in Hempstead can download these programs for free at https://myf2b.com/hempstead.
“We are honored to partner with Mr. O’Neil as part of his innovative vision for accelerating literacy in his district,” said Ilene Rosenthal, Footsteps2Brilliance CEO. “Mr. O’Neil understands, as we do at Footsteps2Brilliance, the importance of reaching children and students early in order to set them up for success throughout their lives. This initiative makes that possible.”
The bilingual learning program strives to promote and expand literacy throughout Hempstead ISD. Strong literacy skills are the foundation of all learning and contribute to a student’s ability to graduate from high school academically and socially prepared for college, the workforce, and civic responsibility.
Essential literacy skills include the ability to read, write, listen, speak, research, and represent to think critically, create, collaborate, and communicate with empathy in all content areas.
About Hempstead ISD
Hempstead ISD is a rural school district based in Hempstead, Texas, 50 miles northwest of Houston. Hempstead ISD serves approximately 1,586 students on four campuses from Pre-K through High School. The district serves a population of 7,000 people from a diverse ethnic community. HISD is focused on providing excellent learning and many opportunities for every student, preparing them for success in college, career, and military service.
About Footsteps2Brilliance
Footsteps2Brilliance, Inc. is the breakthrough early learning platform that accelerates early literacy achievement by uniting the power of mobile gaming technology with the latest in cognitive research. Footsteps2Brilliance provides enticing, interactive, 24/7 learning experiences that digitally link school and home to give students the edge they need for success in school today and the world tomorrow. For further information contact: info@footsteps2brilliance.com.
